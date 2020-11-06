Butterflies star Geoffrey Palmer has died at the age of 93, it has been reported.

The veteran actor was best known for his roles in shows such as As Time Goes By and The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin.

He also appeared in A Fish Called Wanda and alongside Dame Judi Dench in Mrs Brown.

Butterflies star Geoffrey Palmer has died at the age of 93 (Credit: Splash News)

Tributes pour in for Butterflies star Geoffrey Palmer

Geoffrey is survived by wife Sally Green.

The pair have a son and a daughter together.

It’s not yet known how the actor died.

Read more: Liam Payne spending time away from son Bear

Tributes have flooded in to the actor on Twitter.

“Not another one gone,” said one fan sadly. “RIP Geoffrey.”

Remember my mum and dad watching As Time Goes By every week without fail. A great actor and yet more terribly sad news in 2020.

“Such sad news. A superb actor and will be greatly missed,” another commented.

“Very sad. I remember him in Butterflies from a long time ago. RIP,” said another.

“Remember my mum and dad watching As Time Goes By every week without fail. A great actor and yet more terribly sad news in 2020,” another said.

Tributes have flooded in for the much-loved actor (Credit: Splash News)

‘Very sad’ news

“Oh no! One of my absolute favourite actors ever, loved Butterflies and As Time Goes By. Such an elegant man, so dry and funny. The biggest compliment I can give is to say he reminded me of my father. RIP,” another said.

“Very sad to hear Geoffrey Palmer has died. I loved As Time Goes By, he was perfect opposite Judi Dench. I hope they repeat it,” said another.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: Full list of contestants ‘revealed’

“One of my favourite comic actors, known for his hangdog expression, lugubrious delivery and often testy demeanour he gave to his characters,” said another.

It comes after the sad news that James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90 over the weekend.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and send your condolences.