Gemma Collins splashes ‘£1,600 on anti-aging treatment’ as she ‘reverses time’

Gemma Collins has reportedly splashed out on a £1,600 anti-aging treatment.

The reality TV star told fans she feels “fantastic” after undergoing a skin procedure.

Gemma, 39, is having a “bespoke anti-ageing” regimen to get a youthful glow ahead of her birthday in January.

What did Gemma Collins say?

The star said on Instagram: “I feel FANTASTIC…… BOMBASTIC thanks to @thelondonaesthetics For AGE REVERSING me.

“Move over JLO, I’m getting LIT on they floor for my birthday in January the party’s booked and the process is beginning with @thelondonaesthetics.”

She urged her fans: “Book today to look more youthful NATURALLY.”

Gemma Collins splashed out on the anti-aging treatment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The post included a snap of Gemma advertising the package.

It said the anti-aging package was now on sale for £1,100 instead of £1,600.

Fans were divided over the post, with some saying they didn’t need the treatment.

I’m getting LIT on they floor for my birthday in January.

One person said: “Ladies! You don’t need this crap! You’re all beautiful how you are.”

Another commented: “Not everyone has £1100 to spend though.”

However, others gushed over Gemma’s appearance.

Gemma’s fans gushed over her youthful appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

One said: “Absolutely stunning Gemma,” while another added: “You look amazing Gemma.”

Meanwhile, Gemma has been transforming her look over the last year after losing over three stone.

Last month, she thanked SkinnyJab for helping her drop the pounds.

She said: “FEELING HEALTHIER than EVER thanks to @skinnyjab.

“This is all about health and guess what YOUR HEALTH is YOUR WEALTH @skinnyjab @curvykate.”

Gemma previously said the injections have helped stave off hunger for hours at a time.

Gemma credited SkinnyJab to helping her lose weight as well as a healthy lifestyle (Credit: ITVBe)

SkinnyJabs are hunger suppression injections that can be administered by a professional or at home.

The website claims: “The program is built to help you reach & maintain your goal weight in a safe and effective manner.

“Whilst the jab works to suppress your appetite and metabolise fat.

“It’s the science behind our dietary programme that maximises your weight loss.”

