Gemma Collins likened herself to an elephant in the latest episode of her BBC podcast.
The former TOWIE star, 39, was boasting about her “photographic” memory when she said she’s a lot like one of the huge mammals.
What did Gemma Collins say on her podcast?
Speaking about her secret talent, the GC said on her podcast: “I’m definitely an elephant. Because I think my ancestors are elephants. There is just nothing I don’t remember!
“I have a memory like an elephant [as] I can remember what people are wearing, what they ate. I have a photographic mind.”
Speaking further, the TV diva said that she just has to “take a photo” in her head if there’s something she needs to remember.
Often, she explained, it will be the outfit she wore on a particular day that will help trigger memories of other things.
I’ll remember the outfit I wore that day and it will lead me to remembering other things.
She continued: “If I need to remember something, I take a photo ‘click’ in my head. I can always remember. Sometimes, people say, ‘do you remember?’ And I’ll remember the outfit I wore that day and it will lead me to remembering other things.”
It follows comments Gemma made this week about Prime Minister Boris Johnson – and how she fancies him, now that he’s lost weight.
Gemma Collins thinks Boris Johnson is a ‘sort’
The reality TV star admitted she is amazed at how well the PM looks these days and thinks he’s become a bit of a “sort”.
The Boris has reportedly lost at least a stone since he was in hospital with coronavirus earlier this year.
After recovering from the virus, he went through a fitness and diet overhaul.
In a chat with PlayOJO bingom the GC shared her surprising admiration for the Prime Minister.
Gemma said: “Boris has lost some weight recently. I saw him on the news the other day with his weight loss and his holiday tan and I thought, ‘Boris looks a bit of a sort’.”
