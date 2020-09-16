Gemma Collins podcast
Gemma Collins podcast: GC calls herself ‘an elephant’ as she has ‘photographic memory’

She revealed her secret skill on The Gemma Collins Podcast

By Richard Bell

Gemma Collins likened herself to an elephant in the latest episode of her BBC podcast.

The former TOWIE star, 39, was boasting about her “photographic” memory when she said she’s a lot like one of the huge mammals.

Gemma Collins
On her podcast, Gemma Collins likened her memory to that of an elephant (Credit: Grant Buchanan / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins say on her podcast?

Speaking about her secret talent, the GC said on her podcast: “I’m definitely an elephant. Because I think my ancestors are elephants. There is just nothing I don’t remember!

“I have a memory like an elephant [as] I can remember what people are wearing, what they ate. I have a photographic mind.”

Read more: Gemma Collins says she fancies Boris Johnson after his ‘weight loss’

Speaking further, the TV diva said that she just has to “take a photo” in her head if there’s something she needs to remember.

Elephant
Gemma Collins said she has a memory like an elephant (Credit: Pexels)

Often, she explained, it will be the outfit she wore on a particular day that will help trigger memories of other things.

I’ll remember the outfit I wore that day and it will lead me to remembering other things.

She continued: “If I need to remember something, I take a photo ‘click’ in my head. I can always remember. Sometimes, people say, ‘do you remember?’ And I’ll remember the outfit I wore that day and it will lead me to remembering other things.”

It follows comments Gemma made this week about Prime Minister Boris Johnson – and how she fancies him, now that he’s lost weight.

The GC also now fancies PM Boris Johnson (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins thinks Boris Johnson is a ‘sort’

The reality TV star admitted she is amazed at how well the PM looks these days and thinks he’s become a bit of a “sort”.

The Boris has reportedly lost at least a stone since he was in hospital with coronavirus earlier this year.

Read more: Gemma Collins poses in a hot tub with cash after incredible weight loss

After recovering from the virus, he went through a fitness and diet overhaul.

In a chat with PlayOJO bingom the GC shared her surprising admiration for the Prime Minister.

Gemma said: “Boris has lost some weight recently. I saw him on the news the other day with his weight loss and his holiday tan and I thought, ‘Boris looks a bit of a sort’.”

