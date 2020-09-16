Gemma Collins says she thinks Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a bit of a ‘sort’ now that he’s lost weight.
The former TOWIE star, 39, said she’s amazed at how well Boris looks now.
The PM has reportedly lost at least a stone since suffering from coronavirus earlier this year.
He went on a fitness and diet overhaul after recovering from the virus.
Gemma Collins admires Boris Johnson’s new slimmed down look
The GC, has also lost a staggering amount of weight.
She says she has lost three stone with the help of Skinny Jab.
Speaking to PlayOJO bingo she praised the £250 a pop hunger suppressant injections.
She also shared her rather surprising admiration for the Prime Minister.
Gemma said: “Boris has lost some weight recently – I saw him on the news the other day with his weight loss and his holiday tan and I thought ‘Boris looks a bit of a sort.'”
Gemma Collins lost three stone herself
She added: “Bless you Boris – losing weight will make anyone feel better.”
The reality star is an ambassador for SkinnyJab and has continually sung their praises.
On an official video for the brand, Gemma says: “I discovered this two years ago – and it has been life changing for me.
“I’ve managed to lose three stone. I’ve managed to get my self-esteem and confidence back.
“And I’ve never felt better.”
The GC says SkinnyJab has changed her life
In addition, Gemma revealed being “fat-shamed” in the past.
The GC continued: “I was shamed, fat-shamed, bullied, I was outcast.
“I just hope that no one is ever made to feel the way I was.
“Yes I am in the public eye. But people would look me up and down and say ‘Well you’ve got a nice face’.
“And I was absolutely sick of it. I was so low. I didn’t know how I was going to get out of the rut.”
But she concluded that things completely turned around after taking SkinnyJab.
She even said viewers will become “free from fat-shaming” and “free to be your true self” if they invest in the hunger suppressant tool.
Kerry Katona is also an ambassador, and credits her svelte new frame to a combination of the jabs and regular workouts.
