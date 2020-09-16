boris johnson gemma collins
News

Gemma Collins says she fancies Boris Johnson after his ‘weight loss’

She says he's 'a sort' since he shed the weight during lockdown

By Laura Hannam
| Updated:

Gemma Collins says she thinks Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a bit of a ‘sort’ now that he’s lost weight.

The former TOWIE star, 39, said she’s amazed at how well Boris looks now.

The PM has reportedly lost at least a stone since suffering from coronavirus earlier this year.

He went on a fitness and diet overhaul after recovering from the virus.

Gemma Collins
Gemma Collins revealed her secret crush is none other than Boris Johnson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins admires Boris Johnson’s new slimmed down look

The GC, has also lost a staggering amount of weight.

She says she has lost three stone with the help of Skinny Jab.

Read more: Piers Morgan clashes with journalist in fiery JK Rowling debate

Speaking to PlayOJO bingo she praised the £250 a pop hunger suppressant injections.

She also shared her rather surprising admiration for the Prime Minister.

Gemma said: “Boris has lost some weight recently – I saw him on the news the other day with his weight loss and his holiday tan and I thought ‘Boris looks a bit of a sort.'”

boris johnson gc
The PM has lost significant weight since battling COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins lost three stone herself

She added: “Bless you Boris – losing weight will make anyone feel better.”

The reality star is an ambassador for SkinnyJab and has continually sung their praises.

Read more: Peter Andre’s son Junior leaves him stunned with candid admission

On an official video for the brand, Gemma says: “I discovered this two years ago – and it has been life changing for me.

“I’ve managed to lose three stone. I’ve managed to get my self-esteem and confidence back.

“And I’ve never felt better.”

gemma collins
The GC lost an incredible three stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The GC says SkinnyJab has changed her life

In addition, Gemma revealed being “fat-shamed” in the past.

The GC continued: “I was shamed, fat-shamed, bullied, I was outcast.

“I just hope that no one is ever made to feel the way I was.

“Yes I am in the public eye. But people would look me up and down and say ‘Well you’ve got a nice face’.

“And I was absolutely sick of it. I was so low. I didn’t know how I was going to get out of the rut.”

But she concluded that things completely turned around after taking SkinnyJab.

She even said viewers will become “free from fat-shaming” and “free to be your true self” if they invest in the hunger suppressant tool.

Kerry Katona is also an ambassador, and credits her svelte new frame to a combination of the jabs and regular workouts.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix

Related Topics

Trending Articles

The chase Bradley
The Chase star Bradley Walsh should be ‘quaking in his boots’ as Basil Brush eyes his job
The Chase Bradley Walsh
The Chase: Bradley Walsh pulls up contestant as she forgets rule
sue barker bbc
Sue Barker backed by pal Ross King as he says BBC made a ‘big mistake’ axing her
James Martin shares glimpse into family life as he’s treated to home-cooked dinner by his mum
Lorraine Kelly Dr Hilary
Lorraine Kelly shocks viewers as she swears live on air in chat with Dr Hilary Jones
BGT Diversity Ashley Banjo
BGT: Ashley Banjo joins Diversity co-stars for ‘powerful’ Black Lives Matter performance