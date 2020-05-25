Gemma Collins looks years younger as she poses make-up free

Gemma Collins has used her lockdown to kick off her self-care journey as she showed off her radiant make-up free skin to her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The star of Diva On Lockdown recently declared that she 'never felt so good' as she posed barefaced in a flowery jumpsuit from her new fashion collection for a candid snap.

In the recent snap, Gemma said: "I am gonna have a glass of VINO Sunday evening vibes rocking my amazing jumpsuit from ME @gemc_boutique"

It's clear to see that Gemma's self-care routine during lockdown is working wonders as her skin glows, making her look much younger than her 39 years.

Completing the relaxed look, the reality star styled her long blonde hair in waves and chose to go make up free to complement off her radiant skin.

Gemma Collins' fans love her fresh-faced look

Fans praised the 39-year-old as they flocked to post positive comments on her picture. One said: "U look so radiant and happy" and another commented: "You look fabulous".

In another candid Instagram snap, Gemma showed off her younger-looking face with glowing make up and a daring leopard print cleavage outfit. She finished the bronzed look with fluttering eyelashes for the selfie shot.

She captioned the snap: "Never shrink yourself to make others feel comfortable ✌🏻 ALWAYS SHINE 💫 wishing you all another beautiful day and enjoying my daily mantras."

Followers loved her sultry make-up look, with one fan posting: "Gemma, I love how confident you are in yourself not just mentally but physically. Your a true babe."

Another fan praised Gemma's positive outlook: "You shine the light for so many including me 💫 positivity"

This isn't the first time Gemma has wowed fans with her make-up free look. In a recent Instagram video, she could be seen dancing and singing along to Lady Gaga. With her hair in braids, she looked years younger as fans commented calling her "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

