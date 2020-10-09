Gemma Collins gets jawline treatment to look ‘permanently contoured’

Gemma Collins is never shy about trying innovative beauty treatments.

And now The GC, 39, has had a crack at another one – facial contouring.

Despite claims that it’s a virtually pain-free procedure, Gemma looked uncomfortable.

Gemma Collins shared the treatment with her millions of fans (Credit: Instagram)

What did Gemma Collins have done?

Gemma took to her Instagram Stories to document the treatment.

Pictured lying down, she was being worked on by a beauty therapist.

Gemma asked her to explain what was going to happen.

“We’re basically doing the jawline contouring and tightening treatment,” the therapist said.

“There’s no needles, it’s literally done with a machine and it’s virtually pain-free.”

Gemma then smiled and said: “Take it away honey!”

How did Gemma Collins and her treatment go down?

As the beauty therapist, Gemma winced and said: “Just a little pinch but it’s worth it.”

London Aesthetic Company’s website describes the treatment as Fibroblasting.

It also said the treatment helps to “treat sagging dull skin and wrinkles”.

Looking absolutely beautiful after her bespoke treatments and facial contouring with us.

The treatment also aims to “stimulate the production of collagen in the skin, leaving you with a renewed appearance of the skin”.

On its Instagram page, the company subsequently left a post-treatment photo of Gemma.

It said: “@gemmacollins1 looking absolutely beautiful after her bespoke treatments and facial contouring with us.”

Gemma Collins got into trouble when she promoted controversial weight loss jabs again (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

What else has Gemma been up to?

Gemma has got into hot water with fans after she once again promoted weight loss injections.

Recently, she continued to promote the controversial SkinnyJab injections.

She says she’s lost three stone thanks to them.

“What I really love about SkinnyJab is it’s not just a pen,” she said on Instagram.

“Is it’s not just a pen, it’s tailored to you. You have your own recipes, your own fitness tips.”

Fans did not take kindly to the latest promotion.

One said: “Shameful! Always liked you but this is not the right message.”

