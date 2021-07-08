In the latest Gemma Collins news, the reality star has confirmed that she has a “lovely partner” and that she could also “get pregnant”.

The GC, 40, has been pictured with ex-fiancé Rami Hawash in April of this year, and the smart money is on a rekindled romance.

Gemma is back with Rami (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

What is the latest Gemma Collins news and what did she say about her relationship?

Speaking on her Love Lounge podcast, Gemma said: “I’ve got a lovely partner now and I’m very happy, I never saw that coming and I never predicted it.

“This is what I’m saying, you really have to let your past go and move to the future because everyone’s Prince Charming is out there somewhere.

“I’m looking forward to having a summer of love.

“This is the last Love Lounge of the series, but the summer of love is only just beginning.

Gemma’s all in on summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She’s having a “summer of love”

She continued: “I’m definitely having a summer of love, so while I go on a mini-break… who knows, I could come back pregnant.

She left fans with an inspirational message as she prepared to leave for the summer.

“Have faith, go forth, go conquer,” she bellowed.

“Everything that’s meant for you is going to happen when you least expect it, and it’s going to turn out absolutely lovely.”

Gemma and Rami in 2012 (Credit: Gemma Collins,Rami Hawash)

When were Gemma and Rami together last?

Reports surfaced in April that Gemma had been seen out and about with Rami, who she was engaged to at the beginning of the 2010s.

The couple split in 2014, with Gemma explaining that she knew “it wasn’t right”.

However, the two seem very cosy again.

A source said in April, 2021: “Gemma has been seeing Rami again in secret for the last six months.

“The pair have enjoyed spending time together and getting reacquainted during date nights in London and Essex.”