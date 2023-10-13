Gemma Atkinson announces heartbreaking family death: ‘Her body became tired’

Former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram yesterday (October 12) to share the devastating news that her auntie Sheila had died.

“Today we said goodbye to Auntie Shelia. The kindest most caring lady and eldest relative we have,” Gemma wrote in her caption.

‘The matriarch of our family’

In her heartfelt caption, Gemma referred to her Auntie Sheila as “the matriarch of our family”.

“After almost 93 years her body became tired. Now at peace and reunited with Uncle Peter and many more relatives, I’m sure they’ll be having a celebration together just as we did today at her send off,” she continued.

Gemma added: “As sad as funerals are, it’s always lovely having the family together having a good laugh and a good buffet!”

The 38-year-old mum of two thanked Sheila for always teaching her family how to stay “positive”.

“I’m convinced that’s why you lived so happy for so long, because regardless of the situation you always looked on the bright side,” she said. “Sleep well… I’ll miss your pound coins sellotaped in my birthday card this year, but I know you’ll check in on everyone now & again.”

In her Instagram post, Gemma shared a video of Sheila holding her daughter, Mia, from when she was a baby. In the following slide, she posted an updated photo of the pair.

Fans share their condolences

Strictly star Gemma’s post racked up over 105,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from fans who wanted to share their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss but such lovely memories of her with Mia. Memories to treasure,” one user wrote.

“So very sorry for your loss. Sending love in abundance,” another person shared.

“So sorry to hear of your loss. She looks and sounds amazing! Sending love,” a third fan remarked.

“Sending you love Gemma, days like these are never easy, but a helpful part of saying goodbye, how lucky you all were to have her xxx,” a fourth commented.

