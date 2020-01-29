Former Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev to become a dad

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has announced that his partner is pregnant. They'll become parents later this year.

Artem's fiancée is Nikki Bella, a retired WWE wrestler. The couple met when they appeared together on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of the BBC show in 2017.

Nikki and her twin sister Brie, also a wrestler, are the stars of their own reality TV series, Total Bellas. The sisters are obviously in synch with each other as Brie has revealed that she is pregnant as well. Not only that, she is due within weeks of her sister!

The couple are expecting their first child (Credit: Wenn)

Artem, who joined Strictly in 2010, shot to fame when he won his first ever series, partnered with former EastEnders star Kara Tointon.

The couple lifted the Glitterball trophy, before admitting that they had become a couple off the dance floor too.

When their relationship broke down after four years, Artem moved to America. Kara's now mum to Frey, one, with her fiancé Marius Jensen.

The Bella sisters, who star in their own reality TV series, Total Bellas, are shocked to be going through the experience alongside one another.

Artem initially joined Strictly in 2010 (Credit: BBC)

Brie told People: "People are going to think that’s a joke. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!"

Nikki added: "I feel like I have a hangover every day. It’s crazy because I’m not going out and partying."

In October last year, Strictly It Takes Two fans were delighted to see Artem pop up in a choreography slot and teach host Rylan Clark-Neal some nifty moves.

A month later, he proposed to Nikki on a romantic trip to France but they kept their happy news secret until earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏼🌞 #onetakeselfie A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Sep 30, 2019 at 6:33pm PDT

Now with a baby on the way - and a niece or nephew too - they have something else to celebrate. Artem gushed on social media after popping the question.

He said: "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what's to come. I love you more than anything and thank you for saying yes."

