NTAs: Viewers divided as Strictly Come Dancing beats Britain's Got Talent

Telly fans were sorely divided over Strictly Come Dancing's win at the National Television Awards this week.

Some viewers were delighted and felt Strictly 'well deserved' its victory in the best talent competition category, while others were furious that Britain's Got Talent was 'robbed' of the award.

BGT star Colin Thackery looked gutted (Credit: ITV)

Read more: NTAs 2020: Celebrities' best dresses

When Strictly's win was announced by celebrated broadcaster Trevor McDonald, Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman shot up to the stage along with other members of the Strictly family.

"Wow, oh my goodness me," Tess said breathlessly. "What a phenomenal privilege, not just to receive this award but to be presented it by the great Sir Trevor McDonald.

"Thank you so much to every single person at home who voted for us, we are so so grateful for your votes and for you watching the show and enjoying it."

Tess and Claudia did the acceptance speech (Credit: ITV)

Tess went on to thank Strictly's "brilliant" celebrities and Claudia added: "We are nothing without our professional dancers. Absolutely nothing. Some of them are on stage tonight.

"Tess and I are so grateful because we know there are other production teams who are all great, but ours are phenomenal."

The win left viewers on Twitter sorely divided. The Voice UK and Dancing On Ice were also nominated, but it appears BGT fans were especially annoyed.

BGT fans were fuming (Credit: ITV)

One said: "Strictly winning over BGT, bore off #NTAs."

Another tweeted: "All I wanted tonight was for BGT to beat Strictly, can't even have that #NTAs."

A third moaned: "Nah, Britain's Got Talent was also robbed there, Strictly? BGT is 1000x better #NTAs."

BGT should have won.

Someone else said: "Gutted BGT didn't win! It's amazing #BGT #NTAs."

"Colin [Thackery's] face when Strictly won, not BGT," said a fifth, with a mix of laughing and crying emojis.

A sixth tweeted: "Boooooo. #bgt should have won #NTAs."

Strictly winning over BGT, bore off #NTAs — david lawton 🐝 (@lawtondavid1) January 29, 2020

All I wanted tonight was for BGT to beat Strictly, can’t even have that 😑 #NTAs — AlexGreen (@alexgmeerkat) January 28, 2020

Nah Britain’s got talent was also robbed there too strictly? Bgt is 1000x better #NTAs — Holly Gould🌻 (@hollygould_xx) January 28, 2020

Colins face when strictly won not BGT 😂😭🥺🥺 #NTAs — luce sees jo bros in 6 days (@lucyhannahjxnes) January 28, 2020

Nevertheless, Strictly fans were over the moon, as one said: "Yes! #Strictly wins! BGT has had its time. #NTAs."

"Congratulations to @bbcstrictly for their #NTAAwards. Well deserved #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #NTAs," said another.

Someone else, who was also made up to see Emmerdale win in the serial drama category, tweeted: "As per, the British public can't be trusted with voting but YES STRICTLY AND EMMERDALE."

As per the British public can’t be trusted with voting but YES STRICTLY AND EMMERDALE 🙌🏼 #NTAs — Leah (@SianLeahK) January 28, 2020

Read more: Denise Welch quits NTAs early after Loose Women defeat

Elsewhere at the NTAs, This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby looked ecstatic as the daytime programme was named the best live magazine show for the 10th year running, beating Good Morning Britain, Sunday Brunch and Loose Women.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.