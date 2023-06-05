For Her Sins: The 5 questions that need answering after the dramatic first episode

For Her Sins is an explosive new Channel 5 drama starring Jo Joyner – and we’ve got plenty of questions after the first episode.

Jo Joyner plays struggling mum-of-two Laura Conroy and her rebellious young daughter Eliza isn’t making things any easier. When she meets a charismatic stranger named Emily Furness, she seems to have a past vendetta against Laura…

Emily is clearly up to no good… but why? (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Emily and what does she want?

It’s going to be the biggest question of the four-part series, but who really is Emily? Does she have a past with Laura and what could she possibly want with her?

When we first meet Emily in For Her Sins, she’s doing the shadiest thing possible – possibly kidnapping a child. In fact, it looks like she’s kidnapping Laura’s daughter, Eliza, who disappeared from the park out of Laura’s sight.

Emily (Rachel Shenton) convinced Laura that Eliza was lost and they were trying to find her – but was that really true? Eliza didn’t deny it in any way, but she’s a rather quiet kid.

So was Emily really trying to kidnap Eliza? We later saw Emily tell someone on the phone “it’s definitely her”. So, does Emily have some sort of past with Laura that she can’t remember? It seems like Emily has sinister intentions – but why?

Laura has a new baby and a young daughter, as well as a dark past… (Credit: Channel 5)

What are Laura’s intense flashbacks about?

At one point, Laura accidentally cut her hand while washing dishes. When she saw the blood, she had some sort of intense flashback to her childhood which involved blood and the ocean.

What was that about and did it have something to do with why Emily wants revenge? Laura seemed to be seriously suppressing whatever the memories were, so it makes sense that she potentially doesn’t remember Emily.

So did Laura do something to hurt Emily in the past? When Rob later casually reached for a knife in the kitchen, Emily had a strange reaction. It all seems connected – but what exactly happened between them?

Emily also later joked that “it’s a good job” Laura isn’t in witness protection. But Laura seemed thrown off by the remark. So is she in witness protection and do her childhood flashbacks have something to do with it?

For Her Sins on Channel 5: Who is Laura talking to?

At the start of the programme, it seemed like Laura was being interviewed about what happened with Emily – but who is she talking to?

Later on, she was in the interview room again admitting she “struggled” to bond with her kids. So, who is she talking too?

The obvious assumption is that it’s the police, so does that mean that Emily eventually does kidnap Eliza? Or worse?! Laura’s teacher mentioned that they’d have to go to the behavioural team over Eliza having a knife in school.

So, we can also assume she is talking to them or social services. But it seems to be a sign that things are going to go very wrong…

What was the significance of the things in the shoebox?

Towards the end of the Channel 5 episode, Laura opened a shoebox while looking for a pair of heels. When she opened one of the boxes, she was once again triggered with memories of water.

The always-watching Eliza spotted the box and went through it after. She found a newspaper clipping which had “funeral of drowned Brae Boy” on it. Another page mentioned a “tragedy” in the sea. So how does this drowning relate to Laura and Emily?

And when Emily grabbed some sort of necklace from the box, she immediately started to tear up. So what’s the significance there? How did Emily know the boy – could it be her brother? Whatever way she knows him, it seems like she blames Laura for whatever caused his drowning.

Laura and Tom were lovers in the past… (Credit: Channel 5)

For Her Sins: Will Laura sleep with Tom?

At the end of the episode, Emily put some sort of powder into the drinks of Laura and her boss and former flame, Tom. Emily was also seen booking a hotel room online. So with lower inhibitions and her marriage with Rob becoming slightly rocky, will she end up having sex with Tom?

It seems very likely, as does Emily using it to expose Laura and get Rob on her side. It will be difficult for Laura to explain and she’s unlikely to figure out that Emily was the one who drugged her, because she trusts her new friend so much.

There’s a lot of drama built up for tomorrow night’s second episode, and we can’t wait for all our questions to be answered!

For Her Sins continues Tuesday, June 6 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes are also available on My5 after airing.

Did you enjoy the first episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.