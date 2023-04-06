First Dates star Laura Tott announced that she’s pregnant with her first child yesterday (Thursday, April 5).

The 28-year-old announced the exciting news on her Instagram – and her fans were thrilled!

First Dates star Laura Tott announces big news

The star uploaded a short video for her fans and followers to see last night.

In the video, a polaroid camera takes a picture.The picture then prints out, showing Laura with her hands on a growing baby bump.Baby scan photos are then placed next to the polaroid picture.

“Our best adventure yet…” Laura captioned the adorable post.

Laura is having a baby! (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans react to Laura’s news

Hundreds of Laura’s followers took to the comment section to gush over the amazing news.

“Congrats,” fellow First Dates star Fred Sirieix commented. “Congratulations guys so beautiful,” another follower said. “I *cannot wait* to be an auntie to the little dumpling that’s growing inside of you,” another wrote.

“Massive Congratulations [red love heart emojis] so happy for you,” a third gushed. “Massive congrats to you both. The best adventure you’ll ever go on!!” another follower said.

Laura took to Instagram to thank her fans (Credit: @lauratott__ / Instagram)

First Dates star Laura Tott thanks fans

Earlier today (Thursday, April 6), Laura took to her Instagram story to thank fans for their support. The star uploaded a video of herself getting an ultrasound.

“Thank you so much for every single message,” the First Dates star captioned the story.”Still doesn’t feel real sometimes, can’t believe there’s a little baby in there,” she continued.

“A few of you guessed, mainly because of the missing drunken stories on here recently,” she then said.”Thank you again, means so, so much.”

