First Dates star Laura Tott tied the knot on Sunday (August 7) it’s been revealed.

The 27-year-old waitress shared some stunning snaps from her big day on her Instagram story yesterday (Monday, August 8).

Laura got married on the weekend (Credit: Instagram)

First Dates star Laura Tott gets married

On Sunday, First Dates star Laura finally tied the knot with her long-term partner.

The restaurant worker uploaded a series of sweet snaps and videos from her big day to her Instagram yesterday.

In one snap shared on her story for her 204k followers to see, Laura poses in her wedding dress alongside her mum.

The picture gave her fans a closer look at her stunning dress. It consisted of a V-neck, lacey corset-style top, while the skirt was that of a more traditional wedding dress.

In other pictures, Laura can be seen posing with friends, and in one, holding a pint of beer up in celebration.

Laura and her partner cut the cake the next day (Credit: Instagram)

First Dates star Laura Tott’s big day

More posts on Laura’s story gave her followers a better glimpse of her big day.

In another snap, Laura and her new husband can be seen cutting a wedding cake in a Wetherspoons beer garden.

“Keeping it classy cutting the cake a day late in Wetherspoons,” Laura’s friend wrote on their story. Laura then shared it to her own story.

“When you were too drunk on the day so have to cut the cake in the Wethers day after,” she captioned the post.

Other professional pictures show Laura and her husband kissing on the beach with a stunning sea view behind them.

In another, they kiss in front of a beautiful wooden beach hut.

Laura has kept the identity of her partner secret (Credit: SkyTV / YouTube)

Who is Laura’s partner?

Laura has been very private about who her partner actually is.

The 27-year-old hasn’t uploaded pictures of him to her Instagram (until yesterday), or revealed his identity.

When she announced her engagement in June 2021, Laura mentioned her privacy on the subject.

She uploaded a picture of her in a bikini, showing off her engagement ring.

“Well I better get planning that hen do,” she captioned the post.

“Always keep my relationship off social media and I love that it’s just for me, but wanted to share this with you all cos I’m absolutely over the moon,” she continued.

