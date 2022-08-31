First Dates star Fred Sirieix reacted to “unthinkable and very worrying” news about the cost of living crisis on Twitter earlier today (August 31).

The First Dates star stood up for Martin Lewis after Edwina Currie accused him of scaremongering about the cost of living crisis.

Fred explained that he was concerned people like Edwina still don’t recognise “the gravity of the situation” and warned of “catastrophic” consequences.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix branded the crisis ‘unthinkable and worrying’ (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix reacts to ‘worrying’ news

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis took to Twitter earlier today to respond to a tweet from Edwina Currie.

The former Tory minister complained about Martin relying on the government to “do everything” and criticised him for using words such as catastrophe.

The tweet said: “I would like you, Martin, to stop using words like ‘catastrophe’ and instead advise people to take sensible steps to reduce the effect on their families and business.

“And stop pretending that governments can do everything. They can’t.”

It is a catastrophe Edwina!

However, Martin responded to the tweet explaining that the cost of living crisis is a “catastrophe”.

He fired back: “It is a catastrophe Edwina!

“While there are steps people can take to help themselves (I explain them in today’s email), energy bills by January will cost on average over half the full state pension & bigger proportion of basic UC. No sensible steps cover that!”

Fred fires back

First Dates star Fred also clapped back at Edwina.

Unthinkable and very worrying some still don’t recognise and appreciate the gravity of the situation we face. In society we are all linked and therefore the knock on effects are catastrophic and could lead to economic collapse. This is not just a recession but misery. — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) August 31, 2022

He reacted to the “worrying” tweet, highlighting the seriousness of the effects of the cost of living crisis.

Fred explained that the knock-on effects are “catastrophic” and could even lead to “economic collapse”.

Fred said: “Unthinkable and very worrying some still don’t recognise and appreciate the gravity of the situation we face.

“In society we are all linked and therefore the knock on effects are catastrophic and could lead to economic collapse. This is not just a recession but misery.”

Read more: Fred Sirieix delights fans as he makes exciting career announcement

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.