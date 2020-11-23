Fiona Phillips hits back at claims she and former co-star Eamonn Holmes ‘couldn’t stand each other’

Fiona Phillips has responded to rumours that she couldn’t stand Eamonn Holmes when they worked together on This Morning.

The television personality, 59, has dismissed the claims that she never get on with Eamonn, 60.

After a Twitter user speculated: “I think they couldn’t stand each other.”

But Fiona hit back with: “Utter b******s, but I guess you must know best, being a total stranger whom we’ve never ever set eyes upon, let alone shared confidences with…..”

When did Fiona and Eamonn work together?

And Eamonn even chimed in with: “That’s my Partner ….. u tell him!”

Before Eamonn partnered up with his wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning – he presented on ITV with Fiona for years.

Once dubbed the King and Queen of Breakfast Telly, Fiona and Eamonn hosted GMTV together from 1997-2005.

This all comes in the wake of reports that Eamonn and Ruth have been axed from This Morning.

The married couple, are rumoured to being replaced on their Fridays slot with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Are Eamonn and Ruth really leaving This Morning?

ITV has refused to confirm the reports.

So far This Morning has only commented with: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

However, all may not be lost, as fresh reports claim that Ruth and Eamonn are about to be offered their own show on the BBC.

A source told The Sun: “Eamonn and Ruth have a huge fanbase and are very experienced.

“They can easily carry any number of shows, so producers at the Beeb are considering handing them a format to front.”

Ruth and Eamonn have yet to directly comment on the rumours.

But Ruth made an interesting comment while speaking to Mirror Notebook.



Here she said that she and Eamonn had climbed the telly ranks through hard work – as opposed to reality TV.

Alison Hammond of course first found fame when she competed in Big Brother back in 2002.

Ruth said: “We’ve put the work in. We didn’t do a reality show and get an overnight job on the telly. We’ve come up through the ranks.”

