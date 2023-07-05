Fiona Phillips on Lorraine
News

Heartbreaking reason Fiona Phillips hid Alzheimer’s diagnosis from sons for months

Fiona was diagnosed with the disease last year

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Fiona Phillips has shared her Alzheimer’s diagnosis after keeping the illness hidden for months.

The former GMTV presenter, 62, was diagnosed with the disease 18 months ago and has now shared the news publicly. Fiona is undergoing a trial for a new revolutionary drug. Scientists hope the drug can slow down or even reverse the illness for many of those living with it.

In an interview, Fiona has opened up about keeping her diagnosis hidden for months – including from her two sons.

Fiona Phillips talking on Lorraine
Fiona hid her Alzheimer’s diagnosis from her sons for a few months (Credit: ITV)

Fiona Phillips Alzheimer’s

The star is mum to her sons Nathaniel, 24, and Mackenzie, 21. She only recently told them about her diagnosis properly ahead of her interview.

Speaking about why she kept her illness hidden for months, Fiona told the Mirror: “I just didn’t want to make a big thing out of it where we all sit down as a family and announce we’ve got something to tell them.

“And I was worried they might be embarrassed in front of their friends or treat me in a different way. And it’s not like I’m doing anything out of character.”

Fiona Phillips smiling at event in 2014
TV star Fiona said Alzheimer’s has “ravaged” her family (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Fiona Phillips husband

Fiona’s husband, This Morning editor Martin Frizell added that “there are episodes of forgetfulness and memory lapse”.

I was worried they might be embarrassed in front of their friends or treat me in a different way.

Fiona said they’re “not profound, they’re not ruining people’s lives”, however. The TV star sadly lost both of her parents to Alzheimer’s. She told the Mirror of her own diagnosis: “This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking. I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future.”

Revealing another reason she hid her diagnosis, Fiona admitted she felt “worried” that people would “judge me or put labels on me”.

YouTube video player

Many fans have supported Fiona online. One person wrote on Twitter: “Genuinely sad this morning to hear about Fiona. She has raised awareness so much of this horrible illness. Sending love to Fiona and her whole family.”

Read more: Fiona Phillips expresses ‘heartbreak’ as she reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis: ‘This disease has ravaged my family’

Another said: “Heartbreaking for Fiona, her family & all the millions of families affected by this cruel disease.”

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think. 

Related Topics

Fiona Phillips

Trending Articles

Fiona Phillips talking on This Morning
Fiona Phillips expresses ‘heartbreak’ as she reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis: ‘This disease has ravaged my family’
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon smiling
Joe Swash already thinking about next baby – just four months after welcoming daughter Belle with wife Stacey Solomon
Angela Scanlon in front of Strictly logo
TV star Angela Scanlon to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023?
Jill Halfpenny partner
Jill Halfpenny on ‘brutal’ premature death of her long-term partner at the age of just 43
Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning and Ruth Langsford on Loose Women
Ruth Langsford ‘snubs peace talks with Holly Willoughby as damage has been done’
Jane McDonald in front of pink background with ED exclusive badge
Jane McDonald dealt blow over big ITV show role