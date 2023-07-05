Heartbreaking reason Fiona Phillips hid Alzheimer’s diagnosis from sons for months

Fiona Phillips has shared her Alzheimer’s diagnosis after keeping the illness hidden for months.

The former GMTV presenter, 62, was diagnosed with the disease 18 months ago and has now shared the news publicly. Fiona is undergoing a trial for a new revolutionary drug. Scientists hope the drug can slow down or even reverse the illness for many of those living with it.

In an interview, Fiona has opened up about keeping her diagnosis hidden for months – including from her two sons.

Fiona hid her Alzheimer’s diagnosis from her sons for a few months (Credit: ITV)

Fiona Phillips Alzheimer’s

The star is mum to her sons Nathaniel, 24, and Mackenzie, 21. She only recently told them about her diagnosis properly ahead of her interview.

Speaking about why she kept her illness hidden for months, Fiona told the Mirror: “I just didn’t want to make a big thing out of it where we all sit down as a family and announce we’ve got something to tell them.

“And I was worried they might be embarrassed in front of their friends or treat me in a different way. And it’s not like I’m doing anything out of character.”

TV star Fiona said Alzheimer’s has “ravaged” her family (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Fiona Phillips husband

Fiona’s husband, This Morning editor Martin Frizell added that “there are episodes of forgetfulness and memory lapse”.

I was worried they might be embarrassed in front of their friends or treat me in a different way.

Fiona said they’re “not profound, they’re not ruining people’s lives”, however. The TV star sadly lost both of her parents to Alzheimer’s. She told the Mirror of her own diagnosis: “This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking. I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future.”

Revealing another reason she hid her diagnosis, Fiona admitted she felt “worried” that people would “judge me or put labels on me”.

Many fans have supported Fiona online. One person wrote on Twitter: “Genuinely sad this morning to hear about Fiona. She has raised awareness so much of this horrible illness. Sending love to Fiona and her whole family.”

Read more: Fiona Phillips expresses ‘heartbreak’ as she reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis: ‘This disease has ravaged my family’

Another said: “Heartbreaking for Fiona, her family & all the millions of families affected by this cruel disease.”

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.