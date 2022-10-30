Deciding on favourite films can be tricky, but now the most-loved film sequels and the most-hated have finally been decided.

From Lord of The Rings and Harry Potter to Batman & Robin, the films hitting the top 10 loved and top 10 hated might surprise you.

The latest data from uswitch has analysed combined scores from IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, along with box office revenue and profitability – and finally the most-loved film sequels have been revealed.

The question is, is your favourite on the list?

The top ten most loved films have been revealed (Credit: Pixabay)

Top ten most-loved films

Coming in at the top of the most loved films is the final Lord of The Rings film, Return Of The King.

The finale in the epic trilogy earned an average rating of 9.08 out of 10 and took an impressive £851,928,831.14.

While the first three Lord of the Rings films all received movie scores of over 8, however, the following Hobbit trilogy was significantly worse, receiving movie scores of between 4 and 5.

Also in the top 10 and in the fantasy genre are the Harry Potter films.

As the most famous wizard of all time, Harry Potter is a fantasy hit spanning seven books and eight films.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 scored highly (Credit: YouTube)

Every entry in the Harry Potter series has earned over £500 million.

However, it’s the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 that earned over £900 million as well as the high rating of 8.92.

It wasn’t all elves, wands and magicians though. Superheroes also featured in the top 10.

The Avengers series has reached incredible success and popularity.

So much so that the two latest entries, Infinity War and Endgame, occupy two spots on the list for most profitable films.

Reporting a profit of almost £2 billion, Endgame is the highest-grossing film and the second highest-grossing film of all time.

And the worst movie sequel of all time is… Batman & Robin (Credit: YouTube)

Top 10 most-hated films

While they are some much-loved movie sequels, there are a few that have been absolutely panned.

Superhero film Batman & Robin came out in 1997 with stars such as George Clooney making up the cast. Yet famous faces won’t make up for the film’s poor ratings.

The film is the lowest-rated Batman film and the lowest-rated film on the list, with a pitiful 0.35 movie score.

Even the presence of The Rock couldn’t propel Furious 7 to the top of the list (Credit: YouTube)

The highest-rated film in the series is The Dark Knight which features the late great Heath Ledger as the Joker. The movie also scored a strong movie score of 8.

Another film that failed to get rave reviews is from the Fast and Furious series.

Out of nine main titles, Furious 7 is the highest rated with a movie score of 6.69. This film is also Paul Walker’s last performance before he died in 2013.

However, the worst movie is The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift with a weak score of 0.65.

