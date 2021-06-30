The Devil Wears Prada – starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway – turns 15 years old today (June 30).

And, to celebrate, ED! has picked out 15 stand-out moments that’ll prove the film – and its fashion – will never go out of style.

So it’s time to cast your mind back to the summer of 2006, when Hathaway’s smart-but-sensible Andy Sachs landed a job with Streep’s Miranda Priestly – the demanding editor-in-chief of high fashion magazine Runway…

Anne Hathaway starred as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada (Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

1. Andy’s first foray into fashion

Andy was like a fish out of water when she arrived in the Runway offices.

With her unstyled locks and questionable attire, she stood out like a sore thumb – and the rest of the office made her more than aware of it!

The women were perfectly cast opposite each other (Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

2. The Devil Wears Prada – Andy meets Miranda

However, if Andy thought her wardrobe was her biggest problem, she couldn’t have been more wrong.

Read more: Everything that’s arriving on Netflix in July 2021

Meryl Streep is fabulous as magazine boss Miranda Priestly.

And promptly set about tasking Andy with an ever-increasingly number of tasks.

No one could’ve played Andy better than Anne Hathaway (Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

3. Andy struggles with the job – and running in heels!

Try juggling your boss’s diva demands, a million day-to-day tasks and all while running around in heels…

Poor Andy most certainly had her work cut out!

Was she up to the job? At some points we seriously had our doubts, but she showed grit and determination that’ll never go out of fashion.

Emily Blunt played Emily Charlton in the film (Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

4. Emily Blunt’s Emily Charlton

The power stance says it all – Emily set out to intimidate Andy and she most certainly succeeded…

For a while at least.

However, looking at Emily’s wardrobe and how it’s dated, Anne – and Andy – definitely got the last laugh.

If looks could kill… (Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

5. The Devil Wears Prada – Emily’s wardrobe

Mamma Mia!

Read more: Everything that’s arriving on Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

While Emily’s outfit doubtless looked good on the runways of 2006, her ensemble most certainly hasn’t aged well.

And that’s before we even mention the withering look in her eyes as she doubtless casts another put down on poor Andy!

Andy delivers the book in The Devil Wears Prada (Credit: YouTube)

6. Delivering ‘the book’

Andy is tasked with delivering “the book” to her boss’s apartment.

For those not in the business, the book is a dummy copy of the magazine that’s about to go to print that the editor approves.

Still used by many magazines and newspapers to this day, it’s one of the things that offers an insight into the publishing world.

And the scenes with Andy sneaking into Miranda’s house are hilarious!

Anne with Stanley Tucci, who plays Nigel (Credit: Photo by Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

7. Andy’s makeover

One of our favourite scenes in the film is when Stanley Tucci’s Nigel – Miranda’s right-hand man – lets Andy loose in the fashion cupboard.

She’s seen with armfuls of high heels, designer bags and new clobber.

And, while we’re well aware that a book shouldn’t be judged by its cover, we couldn’t help but be jealous of her new – free – clothes!

There isn’t a single item in Andy’s revamped wardrobe that we don’t still covet (Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

8. Andy’s revamped wardrobe

We don’t think there’s a single item in Andy’s closet that we wouldn’t wear today!

This Parisian chic white coat and flat cap has to be one of Andy’s best looks, and it’s most definitely one that’s stood the test of time.

Classic, clean and feminine, it’s a 10 out of 10 on the fashion front from us and clearly did wonders for the character’s confidence.

Andy has nailed office chic – and Miranda’s requests (Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

9. Andy finally gets to grips with the role

As the film progresses, Andy not only changes her appearance, but also her outlook.

She grows into the role, gets to grips with working for her difficult boss and even ends up replacing Emily on a trip to fashion capital Paris.

However, spoiler alert, it won’t end well…

Meryl Streep plays Miranda Priestly – a role she was born to play (Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

10. Meryl Streep stealing every single scene

The film didn’t get the green light until Streep had signed on as Priestly – and it most definitely appears as if it was a role she was born to pay.

Unfortunately you don’t have enough women in power, or at least I don’t know them, to copy.

She steals every single scene that she’s in.

And, contrary to public opinion, she didn’t base the character on Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Instead, she based it on a number of men she’d met over the years.

“Unfortunately you don’t have enough women in power, or at least I don’t know them, to copy,” she said.

Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada (Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

11. Miranda Priestley’s Devil Wears Prada outfits

Oh to be able to delve into Priestley’s wardrobe.

Here’s hoping Meryl got to at least some of the items she wore…

Andy and Miranda in their little black dresses (Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

12. The tide turns for Andy

As the film went on and Andy proved her worth, she overtook Emily as Miranda’s favourite.

However, while it was doubtless good for her career, Andy was slowly becoming someone she wasn’t– and that led to trouble in her personal life.

Adrian Grenier played love interest Nate (Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

13. Andy’s split from Nate

Andy and chef Nate – played by Adrian Grenier – were happy as Larry before she landed the job and became someone he didn’t recognise.

When she told him she was going to Paris, he’s angry that she’s become someone she once ridiculed, and they split up.

Simon Baker plays hunky Christian (Credit: Photo by Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

14. The Devil Wears Prada – Andy meets Christian Thompson

While in Paris, Andy meets Christian (played by Simon Baker) and they spend the night together.

He tells her that Miranda is about to be replaced as editor as Runway, so loyal Andy attempts to warn her boss.

However, Priestley is one step ahead, knows it’s coming and lands her replacement a job – pushing her right-hand man Nigel out of his.

It’s a step too far for Andy, who quits.

Meryl Streep in film’s last scene (Credit: YouTube)

15. The final scene in The Devil Wears Prada

After Paris, Andy heads home and lands a new job, wins Nate back and finds out Miranda has given a reference that admits the publication would be mad not to hire Andy.

Stepping out of her new offices, Andy spots Miranda in the street and gives her a smile.

Miranda ignores her and gets into her waiting car.

Inside, however, out of sight from Andy, she removes her glasses and breaks into a beaming smile.

The perfect moment on which to end the perfect film.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be re-watching the film.