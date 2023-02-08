Fern Britton makes unrealistic admission about children as her fans offer her support

Fern Britton has made a heartfelt confession about life as a parent to older kids on Twitter today (Feb 8).

The This Morning alum separated from ex-husband Phil Vickery in 2020. In 2000, she divorced Clive Jones with whom she was married for 12 years.

From these relationships, Fern has four lovely children, Winnie, 21, Grace, 26, Jack, 29 and Harry, 29.

Phil Vickery and Fern Britton announced their separation in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

They’ve been through the ups and downs of life just like any other family. Now, however, with all four children in their twenties, Fern has been feeling pensive about their place in the world.

Fern Britton on Twitter

Fern took to Twitter this afternoon to voice her sadness at her kids growing up.

But, oh, what I wouldn’t give to have a few days with them as small children again.

Of course, everyone must grow older. It’s natural for parents to feel plaintive should their children depart for university or move away to work in a new city.

It seems that for Fern, musing over her children’s matured temperament has caused her a bit of hurt.

Fern Britton voiced her sadness at her kids growing up on Twitter today (Credit: Splash News)

She tweeted: “Grown up children successfully navigating their independent lives are a blessing. But, oh, what I wouldn’t give to have a few days with them as small children again.”

She drew the post to a close with four love-heart emojis.

Fans react to Fern’s post

It wasn’t long before fans of Fern flocked to her post to show support. It appears as though she isn’t the only one who’s felt nostalgic about their children’s younger years.

“Thought that as I saw a young family on the beach,” one user replied. “Two kids. I wanted to tell those parents to savour every moment. The time flies by and they are gone.

“Kids can be a pain, frustrating, expensive, but I would have them back in a flash.”

Grown up children successfully navigating their independent lives are a blessing, but oh what I wouldn’t give to have a few days with them as small children again. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) February 8, 2023

Another fan said: “Heartfelt agreement as our eldest son turned 40 this week. Where have those years gone and why did they fly by so fast?”

A third user penned: “Yep, I am slowly finding my house is more and more empty. I love that I have raised independent men but my, I miss my little boys.”

Fern’s post even changed one fan’s perspective on life.

“What a lovely thing to say,” they wrote. “As a son, I’d never thought of it this way. Going to ring my mum to tell her I love her.”

