Fern Britton fans have rallied around the TV legend after she admitted on Twitter that she is a “failure at giving up anything”.

The 65-year-old took to her Twitter on Sunday (February 5) to reveal that she was about to embark on a new and exciting challenge.

Fern Britton on Twitter

With over 40 years in the industry, Fern has amazed a loyal legion of fans thanks to her appearances in several hit TV shows.

What’s more, Fern, who presented This Morning from 1999 to 2009, is no stranger to keeping her fans updated on her everyday life.

And the presenter’s latest admission left plenty of her fans sending their support and well-wishes.

Fern Britton reveals new challenge

In a post shared with her 132.4k followers, Fern said: “Lent starts soon.

“I am a failure at giving up anything so I have booked a virtual walking challenge to complete the #StFrancisWay about 300miles by Easter.”

She continued: “Fresh air. Mindfulness. Wish me luck. God willing.”

Following the post, Fern’s fans rushed to the reply section to send their support.

Fern Britton’s fans rally round

“Good luck Fern,” one fan penned.

Another added: “Well I walked 183.2 miles in January so I’m sure you’ll be fine.”

“You’re amazing, Fern. Good luck,” gushed a third fan.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Wow – inspirational – you have got this Fern!”

“Good luck my lovely,” wrote a fourth fan.

A fifth agreed: “Hugely very well done firstly & good luck.”

“Go smash it. And enjoy this fulfilling experience. Good luck,” penned another fan.

What happened with Fern Britton and her father?

It comes after Fern, who lost her father in 2019, admitted she feels “inadequate” after asking her fans for help with a new project.

Fern’s father was a successful actor in the 1950s, and his job involved working away from home a lot.

What Fern didn’t know was Tony had actually left Fern’s mum after 10 years of marriage, with the TV presenter being conceived during one of his visits home to see his ex and Fern’s elder sister Cherry.

As a result, she previously revealed she was told a lot of “convoluted stories about why he wasn’t here”.

Now it seems Fern is planning on addressing the subject in a new book.

‘I know how the loss affected me’

Taking to Twitter earlier this week (February 1), she posted: “Research into new book requires stories and emotions of women who grew up without a father?

“I know how it affected me. The loss kicked in around 40 when I had my family. I’d love other perspectives?”

A few hours later she took to Twitter again with a heartbreaking post about feeling “inadequate” after reading stories from her followers.

She wrote: “I want to thank you all so much for sharing these memories. Thank you.

“Please know I will honour these insights whilst feeling inadequate at not being able to properly talk to you. This is obviously a huge topic and one that needs sharing on another level.”

