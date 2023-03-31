Fern Britton apologised on Twitter after sending her fans into a frenzy with an announcement yesterday (Thursday, March 30).

The former This Morning star took to Twitter to clarify the announcement yesterday afternoon.

Fern made an announcement yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What did Fern Britton post on Twitter?

Yesterday saw Fern take to Twitter to share an exciting announcement.

In a tweet for her 137k followers to see, Fern revealed the paperback cover of her new book – The Good Servant.

“The cover for the paperback of #TheGoodServant,” she tweeted along with a snap of the new novel.

“ I love it [three red heart emojis] out June 8th,” she added.

Fern also posted a trailer for the book on her Twitter too.

“And this a Movie!!!” she wrote.

Fern’s announcement sparked some confusion (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton apologises on Twitter

The 65-year-old’s announcement caused some confusion with some of her fans.

Some of the star’s followers misunderstood and thought that the This Morning star was announcing that her book had been turned into a movie.

“Loved this book and look forward to seeing the film well done @Fern_Britton,” one tweeted.

“If ever there was a book that should be a movie, it’s this one!” another said.

Fern, however, was quick to clear things up.

“Sorry for confusion! This is just a moving picture of the book .. not a movie of the book! Although I have my fingers crossed,” she tweeted.

Fern’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans show their support

Fans were quick to show their support, with some urging Fern to stay hopeful about a movie adaption!

“Be optimistic, some Hollywood producer might be scrolling through Twitter right now,” one of her followers said.

“Fingers crossed,” Fern replied.

“Have spent the afternoon searching IMDB etc!” another wrote.

“Will someone make a movie of The Good Servant…@BBCOne @officalITV, @Channel4, @channel5_tv, @SkyNews @netflix…it’s better than The Crown…! It’s a no Brainer…!” a third wrote.

“Well, ya never know…,” another said.

