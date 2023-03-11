Fern Britton in U-turn over Gary Lineker Twitter controversy and slams ‘inhumanity of Government’

Fern Britton has told Twitter follower fans she has changed her view on the Gary Lineker controversy following ‘clarification’.

TV fave Fern previously expressed she expected the Match of the Day host may be subject to a contract with the BBC similar to ones she has experienced.

However, earlier today (Saturday March 11), Fern made a dramatic U-turn on her view.

She revealed she may not have been aware of the full picture when tweeting her original comments.

What did Fern Britton say about Gary Linker on Twitter?

Sharing her take with her Twitter followers on Friday (March 10) evening, Fern wrote: “Whilst I share @GaryLineker ’s view on the migrant refugees, he has signed a contract.

“I have signed a few and all of them ask that you are impartial.

“I’d say that includes sport teams as well as political teams. It may not be fair but that’s what you sign.”

Come Saturday morning though, Fern offered a revised opinion on the fallout from the shambolic episode.

Furthermore, she slammed the Government for their “inhumanity” and “appalling” policy approach.

Fern’s U-turn

Fern tweeted just before 9am how she was of the understanding her previous contracts and Gary’s career arrangements may be entirely different.

“It’s now thought that @GaryLineker might not be bound to the kind of contract a lot of us have been,” she wrote.

“If that is the case I can stop being so old school!”

The inhumanity of this govt towards desperate refugees is appalling.

Fern went on: “While I’m at it, the inhumanity of this govt towards desperate refugees is appalling. And BBC bosses are in the [blank].”

BBC football coverage is in meltdown this weekend after former England striker Gary, 62, was told to step down from hosting Match of the Day.

Tonight’s programming will now air without a host, pundits or commentary from its regular broadcasters as contributors pulled their availability.

Furthermore, Football Focus, Final Score and Fighting Talk have all been shelved after Alex Scott, Kelly Somers, Jason Mohammad, Mark Chapman, Colin Murray and Dion Dublin all signalled their support for Gary.

