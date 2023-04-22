Fans concerned after Tony Blackburn pulls out of radio show again

Fans have sent their best wishes to Tony Blackburn after he announced he won’t be returning to his radio show yet.

The 80-year-old DJ has been forced to stand down from his BBC Radio 2 programme due to illness.

Tony Blackburn: health updates

Tony took to Twitter to update his 100,000 followers.

“I wanted to give a little update on my health and let you know that I won’t be on the radio or in theatres for a little while yet,” he said.

“The infection I have is requiring more treatment than initially thought.”

Tony Blackburn has been recovering from an illness (Credit: ITV)

Tony added: “I hope to be back on the radio as soon as possible but it might be a few weeks before I am able to get back in the studio.”

“As you know, I am passionate about my radio shows and I will be back as quickly as I safely can.”

He thanked his medical staff for their help and his fans for checking in on him.

I hope to be back on the radio as soon as possible but it might be a few weeks before I am able to get back in the studio.

“I want to thank all of the listeners who have sent their well-wishes and messages of support. I do read them all and it really means a lot.”

“Finally, to all the nurses, doctors and support staff at Barnet General hospital who I spent a few days with over the last week, thank you for looking after me. You are brilliant!”

When will Tony Blackburn return?

Fans were quick to send their love to Tony and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Sorry to hear you’re still so unwell,” one person said. “I was hoping you’d be on the mend by now. Naturally, your health is the priority and we all wish you a speedy recovery.”

Fans wished the legendary host better (Credit: ITV)

“Get well soon Tony – we all concerned but pleased you getting better,” added a second. “It’s most important keep yourself totally fit.”

“You take care lovely man,” a third said. “Don’t come back till your fully well (we’ll miss you though).”

Tony Blackburn’s career has certainly been illustrious. He was the first ever DJ when BBC Radio 1 launched in 1967. He’s gone on to work for Capital London and Classic Gold, as well as Radio 2. In 2002 he became the first ever winner of I’m A Celebrity.

Read more: Tony Blackburn issues statement to fans after pulling out of BBC Radio 2 show today

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.