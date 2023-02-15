Emmerdale star Zoe Henry shares her sadness over ‘absolute tragedy’

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry shared her sadness over an “absolute tragedy” this morning (Wednesday, February 15).

The 49-year-old took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the sad news earlier today.

I, like many others, started my career here. What an absolute tragedy. 😔 https://t.co/xIFNfLXPH7 — Zoë Henry (@ZoeHenry03) February 15, 2023

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry reacts to sad announcement

Earlier today saw Zoe share her thoughts on some sad news.

Yesterday (Tuesday, February 14) saw Oldham Colosseum Theatre announce that it was closing.

The Colosseum, which has been at the “heart of theatre” in Oldham for over 100 years, will close towards the end of next month.

The Colosseum’s official Twitter account announced the news yesterday.

Zoe quote-tweeted the announcement to share her thoughts on it.

“I, like many others, started my career here,” she tweeted.

“What an absolute tragedy.”

Zoe shared her thoughts on the sad news (Credit: ITV)

Theatre-lovers react

Zoe wasn’t the only one devastated by the news that the theatre is closing.

“Had some fantastic evenings and afternoons in years gone by. Oldham Coliseum was the place to go to see some of the best of the best. So sad,” one fan said in reply to her tweet.

Plenty of people should be ashamed.

“Devastating – plenty of people should be ashamed – sending strength,” another theatre fan tweeted.

“This is outrageous. Your theatre is part of our culture; past, present and future,” another tweeted the theatre.

Zoe has been on our screens for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Emmerdale star Zoe Henry?

Zoe is an actress who holds the rare distinction of appearing in all three major soaps – EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale.

In 2001, Zoe appeared as Rhona Goskirk in Emmerdale. She played the character for a month.

She then returned in 2002, reprising the role of Rhona for another eight months.

After leaving the soap for a second time, Zoe went on to have roles in The Bill, Doctors, and Casualty.

In 2007, she appeared in Coronation Street, playing the role of Casey Carswell.

A couple of years later in 2009, she played the role of Detective Constable Deanne Cunningham in EastEnders.

In 2010, it was announced that Zoe would be returning to the role of Rhona in Emmerdale after eight years away.

Zoe is married to her Emmerdale co-star, Jeff Hordley. Together they have two children.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk makes shock decision about marrying Marlon Dingle

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!