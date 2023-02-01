Emmerdale star Lisa Riley issues desperate plea to fans amid ‘heartbreaking’ news

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has issued a plea to her followers following some “heartbreaking” news.

The Mandy Dingle actress, 46, shared a post to her Instagram about the news that the Oldham Coliseum Theatre has cancelled future shows due to funding.

The theatre, which has a 135-year history, has cancelled shows after losing its Arts Council England funding.

Lisa Riley shared some “heartbreaking” news with fans today (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley makes plea

Lisa shared the news to Instagram and wrote: “WE ALL NEED TO GET TOGETHER AND SUPPORT @oldhamcoliseum THIS IS HEARTBREAKING!

“This theatre is where we all began – my first stage performance at nine years old!!! Let’s all come together. PLEASE SHARE!!”

Lisa also shared the post to her Twitter and some of her followers shared their sadness in the replies section.

Lisa begged her fans to share the story about the theatre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “It’s always sad to see theatres in trouble like this. A theatre that I particularly like locally has closed recently, not as historical and perhaps not as significant but still a shame nonetheless.

“Hopefully somehow it can be saved.”

This theatre is where we all began – my first stage performance at 9 years old!

Another wrote to the Emmerdale star: “This is devastating, and it’s like ripping the heart out of Oldham and the community.

“Let’s do what we can to save it.”

Lisa’s followers were also upset by the news (Credit: ITV)

Actress Maxine Peake is another star who has expressed her heartbreak over the news.

She said in a statement: “Oldham is just the tip of the iceberg as we slip into a situation were the arts will recede from view and be only for the privileged few.”

Meanwhile, the theatre itself issued a statement to say it was “working hard to find a solution to this reduction in funding”.

Read more: Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ sinister connection between Caleb and Al

However, it added that “the current financial situation is not sustainable for the season as planned”.

It also said: “It has been an incredibly difficult decision to cancel the programme of events and we understand the disappointment this will undoubtedly cause.”

What do you think of Lisa‘s plea? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!