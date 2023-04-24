Emmerdale star Dale Meeks was ‘profoundly unwell and unable to cope’, his brother reveals

Emmerdale star Dale Meeks was “profoundly unwell” ahead of his untimely death at the age of just 48, his brother Philip Meeks has revealed.

Philip posted a picture of Dale on Instagram yesterday (April 23), as he broke his silence about his brother’s death. And, he said that while it will say heart failure on Dale’s death certificate, the family will be collecting for mental health charity Mind.

Dale Meeks was perhaps most famous for his role in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale star Dale Meeks ‘profoundly unwell’ before his death

Posing on social media, Philip shared: “The little boy I grew up with has left me. I cared for him so deeply. I tried so desperately to help him. It will say heart failure on the death certificate but we will be collecting for Mind.”

Dale was let down by those who should have seen beyond his ability to act and recognise his pain.

He then shared more details about his brother’s illness and passing. Philip said: “Dale was profoundly unwell and unable to cope – and undiagnosed conditions in men in their forties are killers. Dale was let down by those who should have seen beyond his ability to act and recognise his pain.”

Sadly, he added: “I will never get over his death.”

Friends react to ‘shocking’ death

Famous faces who’ve worked with Dale over the years posted in the comments section of Philip’s upload.

Loose Women star Denise Welch, who worked with Dale on Byker Grove, commented: “I’m so so sorry Philip. The way Dale’s illness and ultimate death has been handled is beyond shocking.”

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank also sent his condolences. He said: “Deeply saddened to hear this news Philip. I have many wonderful memories of Dale. One of life’s good guys. Sending much love to you and the family.”

Dale’s last acting role was in The Hunt for Raoul Moat on ITV (Credit: ITV)

What was Dale Meeks famous for?

Dale Meeks starred in the BBC teen drama Byker Grove as Greg. The character was the leader of Denton Burn, the rivals to the Byker Grove youth club.

Emmerdale fans will know Dale best for playing Simon Meredith in the ITV soap between 2003 and 2006.

Singer and actor Dale also appeared in many theatre productions and musicals, including The Producers, Chicago and A Christmas Carol. He also starred in the West End production of Love Never Dies.

He won ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes Celebrity Special, alongside fellow Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock as the Blues Brothers in 2005.

His last-ever TV appearance was in ITV’s The Hunt For Raoul Moat last week. He played Raoul’s friend Rory Sutcliffe in the controversial dramatisation.

