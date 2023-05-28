Emily Morgan cause of death confirmed as devastated viewers pay tribute

ITV announced the death of Emily Morgan, health and science editor at ITN, yesterday evening (Saturday, May 27).

Emily, a wife and mother of two young daughters, was just 45.

She had been a familiar and respected face at ITV News for 23 years and had risen to prominence with her coverage of the Covid pandemic.

ITN announced the news with a powerful tribute: “We are devastated at the passing of our remarkable colleague Emily Morgan.

“Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here. She will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with Emily’s family.”

Emily Morgan gained respect for her coverage of Covid from the front line (Credit: ITV)

Andrew Dagnell, editor of ITV Network News, shared his own moving statement: “Her reporting was instrumental in exposing the immense pressure and strain that NHS workers were under, and she became a trusted voice for the public during an unprecedented time.

“Emily’s passion for the role was evident in everything she did and her work was a constant reminder of why journalism matters.

“Her dedication to informing and educating our viewers will continue to inspire all those who were privileged to work alongside her.

“Our thoughts are with Emily’s family. Emily was proud to be a journalist, but she was even more proud of her family.

“She adored them. We are sending them our love and support at this unthinkably difficult time.

“Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife, and a true trailblazer in our field.

“Her friendship, her professionalism, and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten.”

Emily died from lung cancer on Friday night, following a short illness. She had kept this private.

The shock news yesterday has rocked viewers, who were full of admiration and respect for her journalism work.

Shocked viewers pay tribute following death of Emily Morgan

One shared: “Shocked is an understatement. Didn’t know she was poorly it’s not that long since she was on screen. Condolences to her loved ones.”

A second remarked: “My reaction to this news: “Oh my God what?”. This is so sad, she was a great reporter, very genuine & knowledgeable. My condolences to her family & colleagues.”

Another paid tribute, writing: “Just can’t believe this, what a lovely lady and a great reporter. My heart goes out to her family and friends. Sending them much love. Sleep in peace Emily.

Thousands of similar messages appeared in response to the tragic news.

Lucrezia Millarini from ITV News has paid tribute to her colleague (Credit: ITV)

Colleague Lucrezia Millarini shared her own tribute: “What a privilege to have known, laughed with and worked with this wonderful woman. I’m so sorry she’s gone. Our newsroom and our programmes will not be the same. Every bit of love to Emily’s family. I can’t imagine their loss right now.”

“Emily was a brilliant journalist whose coverage of Covid in particular was exceptional. She will be hugely missed and our thoughts are with her colleagues, friends and, most of all, her family.”

