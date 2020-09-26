Emily Atack has shared a selfie from a hotel room and fans think she looks absolutely incredible.

The former Inbetweeners actress showcased her figure in a dark, knee-length dress before she went out while on a mini break in Scotland.

She captioned the photo: “Legged it to Edinburgh for the weekend for a wee laugh.”

Fans were quick to heap praise on the I’m a Celeb star.

What did Emily Atack’s fans say?

Talking about her lovely blonde locks, one follower wrote: “Looks like you got the hang of the beachy wave!”

Another replied: “Enjoy the Champagne on the table! You look totally off the chart!”

A third complimented her, saying: “Emily, you always look so beautiful.”

Emily recently caused a stir among her fans as she showed off her new look.

The 30-year-old shared a photo of herself looking svelte, toned and glowing in an Instagram photo.

She took to social media to post a pic of herself preparing to film for her new ITV2 comedy sketch show.

Sharing with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “Two shows in one day DONE. Had the family in tonight. Safe to say my parents are scarred for life #TheEmilyAtackShow.”

Posing in a pair of tight black shorts with a lacy black shirt, she looked effortlessly glamorous.

Fans rushed to comment on how fab she looks.

One user commented, “You look unreal” and another posted, “Looking gorgeous!”

Emily Atack has documented her weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emily’s weight loss

Emily revealed during lockdown that she has lost an impressive one stone.

After a troll taunted her that she was eating too much in self-isolation, she clapped back.

Replying to the comment on Instagram, Emily declared: “I’ve lost a stone in the last three months because I’m cooking like this and eating cleaner. So you are incorrect.”

Last year, Emily revealed to Closer magazine that she had put on weight. However, she told the mag she felt happy and content at being 11 stone.

She said: “I’ve realised that I’m probably the biggest I’ve ever been. I weigh 11st.

“I’ve never weighed 11st, but I’m doing everything I’ve always wanted to do.”

Emily then added: “I look back at photographs of when I was slimmer, looking a bit gaunt, and I was definitely unhappier.”

