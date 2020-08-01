EastEnders star Clair Norris shares romantic date snaps with boyfriend Lewis Wood

EastEnders star Clair Norris has delighted fans, sharing romantic getaway snaps with boyfriend Lewis Wood

The EastEnders actress, 22, shared several romantic photos with her boyfriend.

Taking to social media, she posted two dusk photos posing besides London Bridge.

Sharing to her Twitter followers, she posted a romantic tribute to her love.

She wrote: "Anywhere with you is my favourite place" and followed it up with a heart emoji.

Who is Clair Norris' boyfriend?

The couple enjoyed a slap-up meal in the capital (credit Instagram @clair_norris)

Clair is dressed in a lovely off-the-shoulder flowery dress, and Lewis Wood is in a smart white shirt.

The couple appear to have enjoyed a romantic Friday date night together.

Her fans flocked to wish her and her partner well.

One user tweeted: "Beautiful London. Love the pic Clair," and another commented: "So adorable."

Another fan gushed: "You are my favourite EastEnders actress."

Over on Instagram, Clair shared further insight into their loved-up night out.

Clair and Lewis sipped on some fancy cocktails overlooking Tower Bridge (credit Instagram clair_norris)

Taking to her stories, she posted a couple of clips to her followers.

One showed delicious steaks and two portions of French fries at what looked like a very fancy restaurant.

And a follow-up snap showed a couple of posh cocktails.

The couple also enjoyed a trip to Copenhagen earlier this year, where they shared plenty of holiday snapshots.

Clair has played Bernadette Taylor on EastEnders since 2017.

During her past three years on the soap she's quickly become a viewer favourite.

EastEnders' Clair Norris takes on trolls

And off camera people have praised her for hitting back at cruel online trolls.

Trolls attacked Clair online during her attendance of the 2018 British Soap Awards.

She bravely responded via Twitter with the following statement:

"I have seen some really nasty comments on pictures from soap awards regarding my size..." the actress wrote. "I could get upset but when I put it into perspective I just laugh.

"I love my job and I get to do something that I am so passionate about EVERY DAY and with the support from family and friends I am living my best life!!!!"

Dozens of fans pledged their support for the star.

Former Emmerdale actress Adele Silva commented: "Who’s having the last laugh - Amazing job, talented & beautiful too ... Keyboard warriors! You looked lovely xx."

And former EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra reassured her with: "Clair you are loved and respected. Block out the [bleep] and listen to love. It’s all for you xxx."

