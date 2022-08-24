EastEnders’ Matt Di Angelo announces birth of twins in cute first picture

EastEnders’ Matt Di Angelo has announceed the birth of his twins in a cute first picture.

The actor, who played Dean Wicks in the BBC One soap, shared the happy news on his Instagram on Tuesday night.

He shared two pictures – one showing his newborn twins facing each other and another showing the twins’ tiny hands.

Matt, 35, revealed his wife Sophia Perry gave birth to two “happy and healthy babies” on August 15.

The star also revealed his twins’ names are Raphael and Daphne.

He wrote: “My beautiful wife @sophiaperry has had two happy and healthy babies and begun raising them. I’m in the kitchen trying to work out the steriliser.

“Welcome to the world, Raphael & Daphne. My dynamic duo. 15/08/22.”

Matt announced the arrival of his twins on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Matt’s followers gushed over the news as former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa said: “Twins, congrats guys!! Love this.”

Rita Simons added: “Mazel mazel mazel Pops! So happy for you!”

Welcome to the world, Raphael & Daphne.

Meanwhile, Danielle Harold wrote: “Owwww I’m in love congratulations to you all.”

In April, Matt announced that he and his wife were expecting twins.

Matt’s followers gushed over his baby news (Credit: ITV)

He posted a video to Instagram showing the couple twisting cannon poppers to discover the genders of their unborn babies.

The pair jumped for joy as they discovered they were having a little boy and a little girl.

Matt gushed in the caption: “‘The lottery of life’, still a fair way to go but we feel VERY blessed.

“The boy’s name will be JACK, and the girl’s will be POT.”

Meanwhile, at the time, Sophia said on her Instagram: “THE TWINKLES • two little Easter bunnies will be joining the posse this September.

“@mattdiangelo – you’re already the best cat dad… I can’t imagine what you’ll be to two tiny us’s!”

Sophia and Matt married in September last year.

At the time, Matt shared a photo of himself and Sophia on their special day alongside the caption: “04/09/21. Married.”





