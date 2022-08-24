EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo talking on This Morning
News

EastEnders’ Matt Di Angelo announces birth of twins in cute first picture

Huge congratulations!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

EastEnders’ Matt Di Angelo has announceed the birth of his twins in a cute first picture.

The actor, who played Dean Wicks in the BBC One soap, shared the happy news on his Instagram on Tuesday night.

He shared two pictures – one showing his newborn twins facing each other and another showing the twins’ tiny hands.

Matt Di Angelo wife

Matt, 35, revealed his wife Sophia Perry gave birth to two “happy and healthy babies” on August 15.

The star also revealed his twins’ names are Raphael and Daphne.

He wrote: “My beautiful wife @sophiaperry has had two happy and healthy babies and begun raising them. I’m in the kitchen trying to work out the steriliser.

“Welcome to the world, Raphael & Daphne. My dynamic duo. 15/08/22.”

EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo speaking on Lorraine
Matt announced the arrival of his twins on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Matt’s followers gushed over the news as former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa said: “Twins, congrats guys!! Love this.”

Rita Simons added: “Mazel mazel mazel Pops! So happy for you!”

Welcome to the world, Raphael & Daphne.

Meanwhile, Danielle Harold wrote: “Owwww I’m in love congratulations to you all.”

In April, Matt announced that he and his wife were expecting twins.

EastEnders star Matt Di Angleo on This Morning
Matt’s followers gushed over his baby news (Credit: ITV)

He posted a video to Instagram showing the couple twisting cannon poppers to discover the genders of their unborn babies.

The pair jumped for joy as they discovered they were having a little boy and a little girl.

Matt gushed in the caption: “‘The lottery of life’, still a fair way to go but we feel VERY blessed.

“The boy’s name will be JACK, and the girl’s will be POT.”

Meanwhile, at the time, Sophia said on her Instagram: “THE TWINKLES • two little Easter bunnies will be joining the posse this September.

“@mattdiangelo – you’re already the best cat dad… I can’t imagine what you’ll be to two tiny us’s!”

Sophia and Matt married in September last year.

At the time, Matt shared a photo of himself and Sophia on their special day alongside the caption: “04/09/21. Married.”


Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale Charity and Mack
Emmerdale spoilers: Mack cheats on Charity
This Morning star Ruth Langsford looks to camera on Loose Women
Ruth Langsford admits ‘pain’ over big family change which left her and Eamonn in tears
In large picture in centre, Rose Ayling-Ellis smiles for camera. In smaller picture in a pink half circle frame, a picture of Giovanni Pernice smiling
Rose Ayling-Ellis makes confession about Giovanni Pernice as she talks Strictly
This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in promo photos
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby receive gutting news ahead of This Morning return
Couple Edna and Simon on This Morning today
This Morning viewers all saying the same thing about couple with 40-year age gap
Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle smiling
Piers Morgan slams Meghan for ‘exploiting royal status’ with podcast