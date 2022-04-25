Former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo has announced his wife is pregnant with twins.

The star, who played Dean Wicks in the BBC soap, shared the news to his Instagram account on Monday.

He posted a video showing himself and his wife Sophia Perry discovering the genders of their unborn babies.

In the video, Matt and Sophia are seen twisting cannon poppers to discover the genders.

The poppers exploded blue AND pink confetti!

The couple then jumped for joy as they discovered they were having a boy and a girl.

Matt is expecting twins with his wife! (Credit: ITV)

Matt said: “‘The lottery of life’, still a fair way to go but we feel VERY blessed.

“The boy’s name will be JACK, and the girl’s will be POT.”

Sophia also shared the news on her Instagram as she gushed over Matt.

She said: “THE TWINKLES • two little Easter bunnies will be joining the posse this September.

“@mattdiangelo – you’re already the best cat dad… I can’t imagine what you’ll be to two tiny us’s!”

Matt and Sophia are having a boy and a girl (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Fans rushed to congratulate Matt and Sophia.

One person commented: “Ah Matt that awesome news. Really pleased for you, congratulations.”

Another wrote: “Oh wow! Wonderful news, so happy for you both.”

A third said: “Amazing news. Welcome to the Twins Club! The best & hardest thing you’ll do!”

Earlier this year, Matt paid tribute to Sophia to mark Valentine’s Day.

He posted a sweet photo of the couple beaming on what looked like their wedding day.

Matt said: “Happy Valentine’s to the old ball and chain!! Full 5 months married, not killed each other….yet.

“I’m aware I look like a mannequin in this photo btw.”

