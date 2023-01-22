TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has sent his Twitter followers panicking after he shared a worrying photo on social media.

The 63-year-old star took to Twitter to share a picture of himself on the motorway, with the road ahead enveloped in fog.

As a result, fans of the GB News star shared their fears for his wellbeing.

Eamonn Holmes shared a worrying picture to Twitter earlier today (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn Holmes shares working picture on Twitter

“Fog!” he said. “Hey folks, let’s be careful out there today.”

With the thick fog hanging in the air, many fans were worried about the presenter travelling long distances when conditions were poor.

Followers were quick to rush to the comments to urge Eamonn to be careful.

“Take the greatest care, Eamonn, if you are out in the car,” one fan said. “Looking forward to seeing you on my TV in the morning.”

“Eamonn, you be careful too!” urged another. “This fog is awful!”

“You too Eamonn,” said a third. “I look forward to seeing you!”

FOG ! ….Hey Folks let’s be careful out there today. pic.twitter.com/eZ5nRUkQyj — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) January 22, 2023

Eamonn returns to GB News

Eamonn’s post comes after he had spoken openly about his health struggles.

After struggling with chronic pain, a fall at home meant Eamonn had to have a second operation to help him recover.

Thankfully, the broadcasting legend seems to be well and truly on the mend, having even returned to his GB News slot with Isabel Webster.

Take the greatest care, Eamonn.

In more recent weeks, Eamonn delivered a scathing attack on some of his former co-workers.

When Isabel asked if he was on “good terms” with people he’d feuded with before, Eamonn bluntly replied: “No.

“There are other people who have got names who are dead to me whose names I can’t…”

Eamonn continued: “That’s the thing, and I think once you cross… there are evil people, let’s face it, there are!

“In the fight against good and evil, which I am good, yeah the only sort of enemy you want is a defeated enemy.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes forced to make huge life adjustment in new health update

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.