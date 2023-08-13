Last Royal Navy hero of Dunkirk Lawrence Churcher dies aged 102 as tributes pour in

A former soldier, believed to be the last Royal Navy veteran of the Dunkirk evacuation, has sadly died aged 102.

Lawrence Churcher took part in the historic evacuation of the French port town at the start of World War II in May 1940.

It was confirmed by his family that Lawrence passed away on Thursday (August 10) – and tributes have since poured in for the remarkable man.

Lawrence died this week (Credit: BBC)

Who is the last hero of Dunkirk evacuation?

Lawrence was only 18 when he joined the Navy in 1938 – just one year before World War II broke out. During the early part of the war, he landed in France in a bid to get ammunition to British troops on the front line.

However, Nazi forces soon approached across northern France. This forced the British to pull back. And Lawrence was one of many who helped get soldiers onto boats. As quickly as he could, he put troops onto the boats brought over the English Channel.

Stand down Lawrence, your duty is done.

He was even reunited with his two brothers on the beach. They were serving with the Hampshire Regiment. Once they returned to Britain, the brothers did not reunite until after the end of the war.

Lawrence took part in the historic evacuation (Credit: BBC)

Last Royal Navy hero of Dunkirk dies aged 102

It was confirmed that on Thursday (August 10) Lawrence had passed away at a care home in Fareham, Hampshire.

A truly remarkable man, loved and respected by all who knew him.

His family said: “Dad was short on words but we knew he loved us all very much, we are so proud of him and he will be eternally missed.”

As expected, tributes soon came pouring in for the veteran. Project 71, which supports WW2 veterans, said: “To our knowledge Lawrence was the last Royal Navy veteran of Dunkirk.” The spokesperson went on: “A truly remarkable man, loved and respected by all who knew him. Stand down Lawrence, your duty is done. It has been an honour to have known you.”

Tributes pour in for Dunkirk evacuation hero

While on social media, The Association of Dunkirk Little Ships (ADLS) posted: “It’s with great sadness that the ADLS has just learnt that Lawrence Churcher crossed the bar this afternoon (10 August).

“Lawrence was the last Royal Navy Dunkirk Veteran that the ADLS is aware of.” It added: “Our Veterans Cruise at the beginning of September will be especially poignant as we remember a generation now lost.

“They may be gone but they will not be forgotten as long as just one Little Ship sails on. Fair winds, calm seas, stand easy shipmate, your watch is done.”

Fans also issued their tributes to Lawrence, with one writing: “Lawrence Churcher, I and millions of others salute you. We salute your bravery, your dedication and your commitment to fight for what is right. You and your generation fit the title of hero perfectly. You will NEVER be forgotten. Rest in well-earned peace.”

