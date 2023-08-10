Wilko shoppers are sharing their fondest memories and it’s genuinely a sad day

Brits have been left devastated as the news broke that high street chain Wilko has gone bust and will be closing its doors.

CEO Mark Jackson delivered the sad news in a public letter, saying: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.”

As Wilko officially went into administration today (August 10), shoppers took to social media to pay tribute to the popular shop. And it’s made us a bit emotional tbh.

Wilko went into administration today (Credit: 5 News)

Wilko shoppers share their fondest memories

In spite of last-ditch attempts to save the firm, Wilko officially confirmed today that administrators have taken control.

#Wilko quickly went viral on Twitter as loyal customers battle to come to terms with the news.

Wilko isn’t just a store, it’s a heart-warming haven for everyone.

One lady reminisced: “Set my whole flat up thanks to Wilko Kingswood back in 2005. Grom the kitchen, to the bathroom to the bedrooms. Still got the same pans & bed set!”

“#Wilko is one of those shops that I always love popping into just to nose around the stationary section, only to walk out with £50 worth of pencils, tape and a bird feeder,” came another relatable tweet.

Me finding out that Wilko has gone into administration:#wilko pic.twitter.com/AN5S6ZNBEC — rn4n (@Zouki33) August 10, 2023

Somebody else shared the big gap Wilko will leave behind for them: “What strikes me about #wilko as someone who doesn’t have a car and who grew up without having a car, is that the death of the high street will leave nothing for those without cars. Wilkinsons was a lifeline for us in town, not everyone can get to the retail parks.”

Another die-hard fan agreed: “Wilko isn’t just a store; it’s a heart-warming haven for everyone, making sure that accessibility and community spirit stay alive.”

Wilko shoppers are devastated at its collapse (Credit: 5 News)

‘So much of my life can be measured in Wilko trips’

Someone else gushed: “So much of my life can be measured in Wilko trips. They did everything. It was utopian in as much as anyone and everyone went there.”

Not Wilko going into administration, this feels like Woolworths all over again #wilko pic.twitter.com/6DSfrGy1iA — tasha louise | ✨🧸💛🍂 (@eds_afterglow) August 10, 2023

Many people mourned the loss of the niche products they religiously bought from the store. These included everything from its “quirky mugs”, to its “pink shower caps”, to “the best wipes”, to “wild bird suet pellets”, to “wood shavings for the guinea pigs”.

And it seems it’s not only us humans who are going to miss Wilko. A pet account heartbreakingly tweeted: “Please someone save #wilko. They allow us #dogs inside.”

RIP Wilko, gone but never forgotten.

Read more: EasyJet launches new Summer Flight School for kids to inspire the next generation of aviators

So what will you miss about Wilko? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.