The Duchess of Cambridge reveals she's inspired by 'amazing granny' in podcast interview

Duchess Catherine has opened up about her parenting style in a new podcast interview.
The 38-year-old royal - who has children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and Prince Louis, 22 months, with husband Prince William, 37 - gave a rare interview to the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast about motherhood.
View this post on Instagram
So... this happened. HAPPY MUM, HAPPY BABY with The Duchess of Cambridge will be available tomorrow from 4pm. The Duchess talks about her work and passion for the Early Years, as well as her personal experiences of motherhood. It was a total joy to sit and chat! I can’t wait for you to hear this episode of the podcast! Xx #happymumhappybaby #5BigQuestions @kensingtonroyal @happymumhappybaby
Read more: Kate and Wills taking time off to spend time with their children
Speaking to podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Catherine spoke about her own childhood, saying: "Those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood.
"I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us.
"I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."
View this post on Instagram
👀 We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.
Catherine also revealed she is passionate about spending time outdoors with her kids, saying: "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about.
As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about.
"I think it's so great for physical and mental well being and laying [developmental] foundations.
"It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this'. And actually, it's so simple."
Read more: Duchess of Cambridge earns herself sweet new nickname
Giovanna admitted she was surprised by how open Catherine was, explaining: "I don't think I expected to hear any of it.
"I love hearing her very honest answers, how articulate and intelligent she is about early years and how playful she is as well when she's talking about her own kids.
"It's a very unique position to be in when raising kids. The grassroots of it is we are all doing the same thing, we're all having sleepless nights, going through potty training or whatever it is and I think having the Duchess on really highlights that."
Catherine and Giovanna met in Birmingham at the launch of the royal's survey "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" and recorded the podcast a few days later after visiting a nursery in London.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.