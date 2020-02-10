Kate Middleton earns herself nickname 'Children's Princess'

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has proved she is still exceptionally popular with younger fans.

She has been bestowed with a nickname similar to that of Diana, her late mother-in-law.

Commenters have been calling her 'Children's Princess' on a video connected to her Five Questions project.

"Children's Princess! Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge and our future Queen!" one person said.

"You are a TRUE inspiration! Thanks for being so genuine!!!! You are THE PEOPLE'S and THE CHILDREN'S PRINCESS !! You are LOVED, RESPECTED AND ADMIRED WORLDWIDE!!!" added another.

And a third simply said: "The Children's Princess."

Otherse have praised Kate for the "amazing" initiative, and told her to "keep up the good work".

Princess Diana was affectionately known as 'The People's Princess' and it seems Kate has captured the hearts of the public in much the same way.

Kate and Wills were in Swansea (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, the Duchess apologised to a young fan for not wearing a pretty dress during a recent visit to South Wales, a report has claimed.

Kate wowed the crowds at Mumbles pier when she and Prince William toured the local Royal National Lifeboat Institution Lifeboat Station.

You are the people's and the children's princess.

At one point during their trip, they also dropped in at Joe's Ice Cream Parlour in Swansea where they met a group of local parents and carers to talk about Kate's survey on the early years Five Big Questions on the Under Fives.

Ice cream in February for the royal couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And although the survey aims to spark a conversation with parents across the country about raising the next generation, one little girl Kate met during the Welsh trip was certainly not shy about letting the mum-of-three know what she made of her outfit.

According to Mail Online, three-year-old Annabel claimed to tell Kate she didn't 'look like Cinderella'.

Annabel's mum Rhian Costello is said to have explained the tot was very excited to meet a "real princess".

But Annabel was reportedly left slightly underwhelmed by Kate's Zara dress, Beulah London scarf and Hobbs coat ensemble because it wasn't the Disney-style kind of dress she expected.

"My daughter loves fairy tales and Cinderella, and she was really excited to meet a real princess," Rhian is reported to have said.

Kate met local parents and carers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Kate said 'I'm really sorry I'm not wearing a pretty dress today' and Annabel said: 'I thought you'd look like Cinderella'."

Nonetheless, Annabel was still said to be charmed by Kate.

Rhian continued: "Annabel was so taken with her, she went up and gave her a huge hug and I was extremely surprised that Kate embraced her in such a way."

The mum also added she hoped her daughter would look back in ten years and realise what a unique encounter she'd experienced.

