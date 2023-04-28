Vet issues stark warning to dog owners after spike in injuries

A veterinary clinic has issued a warning to dog owners after a rise in injuries.

A list of items pet owners should avoid has been created by the River Road Veterinary Clinic in Norwich.

After noticing pets were sustaining mouth injuries from the toys, experts warned that the dogs may need surgery if they swallowed the parts.

A clinic has warned pet owners on the items they should avoid giving their dogs (Credit: Pexels)

Vet issues warning to dog owners

In an interview with The Sun, the veterinary clinic explained that pet owners should stop giving their dogs rawhides due to the dangers of them entering the digestive system.

The clinic said: “They are often swallowed and they absorb water and swell within the stomach, growing in size and rendering them unable to pass through the intestines. Foreign body surgery to remove the large chunk of rawhide is then the only way to solve the problem.”

Pet owners are advised to use pressed rawhide chews instead, as they dissolve naturally in the stomach.

The clinic also warned against cooked marrow bones with fatty insides, rubber balls with air holes and small toys. They continued: “Unfortunately, marrow bones do not come without risk. The fatty marrow found in the centre of the bones can cause pancreatitis in sensitive dogs so it is best to scoop most of the centre out BEFORE giving it to your pet.”

Certain items have been listed as dangerous for dogs (Credit: Pexels)

Vet’s other warnings

Speaking about toys, the vet also said that pet owners have to make sure they are well-made.

“Another common culprit are pieces of larger toys that have been torn apart and are then eaten. Swallowing these things can result in an intestinal blockage that requires emergency surgery to correct.”

The clinic also explained that rubber balls can cause tissue damage by its hole becoming suctioned onto a dog’s tongue. This causes damage as the blood flow is cut off. Furthermore, if pet owners want to give their dogs rubber balls, it’s advised they use ones without holes.

