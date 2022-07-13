Homes Under the Hammer star Dion Dublin has announced the sad death of his sister.

The property expert, 53, has revealed that his sister, Carmen, has tragically passed away.

The former footballer announced the news on Twitter.

He posted a photo of himself, Carmen, and their three brothers and shared his heartbreak in the accompanying caption.

Dion Dublin has announced the death of his sister (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dion Dublin announces sister’s death

In a statement shared on Monday, he wrote: “Yesterday we lost our amazing sister Carmen, the heartbeat and backbone to our family. Our hearts are truly broken, we will be lost without you.”

Read more: Dec Donnelly breaks silence on ‘darling’ brother Dermott’s death

As a result, fans and famous friends of Dion’s rushed to share their support.

Dan Walker commented, saying: “So sorry to hear that my friend. Much love to the family.”

Yesterday we lost our amazing sister Carmen, the heartbeat & backbone to our family Our hearts are truly broken, we will be lost without you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kXDB4LQdmy — Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) July 11, 2022

Vicky Pattison said: “I’m so sorry Dion… sending you all so much love x.”

“Sorry to hear that Dion. Loads of love,” replied footballer Peter Crouch.

Fellow sports star Lianne Sanderson added: “So sorry to hear this Dion. Thinking of you and your family xoxo.”

Dion Dublin announced the tragic news on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dion has previously opened up about the close bond he shares with all his siblings, including the late Carmen.

He shared that they used to jam together like a family band, an interest he revealed they had got from their parents.

Dion said: “We all play music. I play percussion, my mum [Rose], when she was alive, played the mandolin and we’ve got Clem who plays lead guitar.

“Eddie plays drums, Ash, my eldest brother is a bass player and Carmen used to play the keyboards.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

“I think if I’d taken up percussion earlier I might have gone for it…Percussion is my passion when it comes to music, and it’s something that’s come straight down from mum and dad,” he added to the Mirror.

Meanwhile, Dion is best known for hosting Homes Under the Hammer with Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell.

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.