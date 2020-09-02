Kimberley Walsh reveals she’s in contact with Sarah Harding ‘all the time’ after cancer diagnosis

Kimberley Walsh has revealed that she’s in contact with Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding “all the time” after her shock cancer diagnosis.

The singer and musical star, 38, says she’s “devastated” by the news.

Kimberley said she was devastated (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kimberley say about Sarah Harding?

In an interview with The Sun, Kimberley said: “I am completely devastated, it’s been really, really tough, but speaking to her a lot helps and keeping that contact.

“She knows we’re there for her every step of the way.

“She’s a strong girl and I love her so much.”

It comes after reports suggested Kimberley and Sarah had fallen out with each other after their Girls Aloud days.

What happened to Sarah Harding?

Sarah shocked fans last week when she shared an emotional Instagram post detailing her battle.

“Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times.

“I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

“I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on.”

Sarah shocked fans with her diagnosis last week (Credit: PALACE LEE/SplashNews.com)

She continued: “There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

“Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

“I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention.”

Sarah with her bandmates in happier times (Credit: Tony Clark/SplashNews.com)

How have Girls Aloud responded?

Sarah has received an outpouring of love and support since she revealed her diagnosis.

Nadine Coyle responded to her Instagram post by saying: “I love you!!!!

“You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!!

“I am here for [you] all the way & always will be!!!”

Meanwhile, Cheryl responded by leaving a broken-hearted emoji.

