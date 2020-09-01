Linda Nolan pens heartfelt letter of support to Sarah Harding after cancer diagnosis

Linda Nolan has penned a heartfelt and emotional letter of support to Sarah Harding, after the Girls Aloud star revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Nolan Sisters star, 61, said she was “shocked and devastated” when she heard the news.

Linda offered Sarah support (Credit: MassaiWarrior/SplashNews.com)

What did Linda say in her letter to Sarah Harding?

Writing in her column in New! magazine, Linda began her open letter by saying: “I was so shocked and devastated to hear about your breast cancer diagnosis.”

Last month, Linda’s sister – Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan – revealed that both Linda and Anne had received their cancer diagnoses within days of each other.

It was revealed that Linda is suffering from incurable cancer of the liver.

It’s the third time Linda has been diagnosed with the disease.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and secondary cancer in her pelvis in 2017.

Read more: Linda Nolan admits she’s ‘scared’ as she opens up on her and sister Anne’s cancer diagnosis

“If I can say anything to you, the support you’ll get from the public will be amazing – it was overwhelming for my sister Anne and me,” Linda continued in her column.

“This is my third time of being diagnosed with cancer now and each time is just as scary.

Linda and Anne Nolan have been positive throughout their battle (Credit: ITV)

What else did Linda say in her letter?

She continued: “But once you get your head around it – and you’ve got a supportive family, which I know you have – before you know it you’ll be at the end of your chemo treatments.”

“I started my chemo in June and thought ‘I’m never going to get to September,’ and now I’ve got two treatments left. And you get into a routine with it.

“Although you’re feeling rubbish, remember it’s treatment to make you better.

“As you’ve said, the doctors are amazing and give you so much support, but don’t be frightened to ask questions.”

Sarah Harding cancer diagnosis

Sarah, 38, revealed the shock diagnosis last week in an emotional Instagram post.

She said: “Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

Read more: Sarah Harding agreed to a 20th anniversary Girls Aloud reunion just before her breast cancer diagnosis

Sarah’s bandmate Cheryl tweeted a broken heart emoji on her Twitter page following Sarah’s statement.

It was also revealed that Sarah made private calls to each of her Girl Aloud pals to break the news.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.