Des O’Connor’s daughter taking legal action against police over sexually inappropriate texts

Des O’Connor’s daughter is taking legal action against the police over inappropriate text messages.

Kristina O’Connor, 33, reported an attempted robbery in October 2011.

At the time, Kristina was assaulted by a group of men who had tried to steal her mobile phone.

While taking her statement, it’s claimed that DCI Mason asked Kristina out on a dinner date.

DCI Mason is then said to have sent Kristina a series of personal emails.

Des O’Connor’s daughter, Kristina, is taking legal action against the Met Police (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Des O’Connor: Former Countdown host dies at the age of 88

Des O’Connor’s daughter launches legal action

One of the communications allegedly included him telling her that she is “amazingly hot”.

Opening up about her experience, she told PA: “I no longer trust the police. I feel that I am as likely to be abused by a police officer as I am by anyone else.

“I am fearful of having to call or depend upon the police,” she added.

DCI Mason was found guilty of gross misconduct by a police panel last year. However, he is still a serving police officer and remains employed.

“I feel appalled that the officer in question is still serving. I question what it takes for an officer to be dismissed. It makes a mockery of the misconduct process that he continues to serve.”

Kristina’s lawyers claim police “failed to properly investigate” her case. As a result, they are seeking a judicial review.

Her legal team suggested in a statement that misogyny played a role in how Des O’Connor’s daughter was treated.

“When she then decided to step forward and complain about this, the Met failed to recognise that her complaint had raised issues of sex discrimination and, we say, didn’t adequately investigate it.”

“She felt very excluded from the process. She wasn’t kept informed. In fact, the panel went home having reached a conclusion. Nobody told Kristina it had gone home, so she was waiting in the building,” they claimed.

Des O’Connor passed away in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Des O’Connor was battling Parkinson’s disease when he died, reveals his widow

Police admit there needs to be change

In a statement, the Met acknowledged that there is a “need for change”.

“We are committed to creating an environment that is intolerant to those who do not uphold the high values and standards expected of us.”

“Any victim of crime should have the confidence and trust to come to police to receive the support and professionalism they rightfully expect.

“Where this does not happen, we want to know about it so any learning and, if appropriate, disciplinary action can be taken.”