Denise Welch leaves fans in stitches after catching husband in her swimsuit

Denise Welch shared a “hilarious” video where she ‘catches’ her husband wearing her swimsuit.

The Loose Women star, 64, is enjoying a relaxing trip away with husband Lincoln Townley, 49.

But she had appeared to have the shock of her life when she returned to her room to find her beau lounging on the bed – wearing the same swimsuit as her.

Lincoln could be seen with a bright red costume on, matching her outfit, except for the wedged heels she was wearing.

She pretended to be confused and then angry.

Lincoln smirked: “The influencer here, I’m back by popular demand!”

He told Denise’s 362,000 followers that he’d been invited to ‘influence the cruise’.

Then, he lay back on the pillows, saying the bed was “lovely”, before Denise interrupted, asking: “What are you doing?”

“Who sent you a replica costume?” she asked, with a grinning Lincoln replying: “They send ME the stuff.”

“He’s back. I’m sorry @celebritycruisesuk. Lincoln Townley is…..The Influencer!!!!” she wrote alongside the video.

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas loved the video, commenting that it was ‘hilarious’.

Denise appeared with Lincoln on ITV show Stepping Out (Credit: ITV)

Later on, she posted another video she called The Making of the Influencer. The clip gives a behind the scenes glimpse into the making of the video, complete with a cameo from Jenny Townley.

The couple are taking a luxury tour of Italy with Celebrity Cruises.

Denise stuns fans

On Saturday, she stunned fans when she posted a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit.

She captioned the lovely snap: “And the sun’s out!! First stop, Naples on the balcony of our fabulous cabin on board.

“Beyond the newest ship on @celebritycruisesuk.”

Denise poses in the elegant black swimming costume, leaning against the side of the boat. In the background, the sea sparkles beneath clear blue skies.

“Looking amazing,” one fan wrote complete with a fire emoji.

Another replied: “Looking fab. I adore that swimsuit.”

“Looking fabulous Denise,” commented a third.

And another wrote: “You look amazing. Enjoy.”

“You look amazing. I love your cossie,” gushed someone else.

