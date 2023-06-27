Sussex police officers could face manslaughter charge after one-legged dementia sufferer, 93, dies after being tasered

Two Sussex police officers could face manslaughter charges after a dementia sufferer with one leg died aged 93 after being tasered in a UK care home.

Police were called to a care home last June after reports that an elderly man was threatening police. He was found in a wheelchair in his room holding a knife.

According to the Daily Mail, Donald Burgess was pepper sprayed after briefly engaging with officers. He was then allegedly hit with a baton. As he failed to drop the knife, he was tasered, it’s claimed. The pensioner, who had advanced dementia, was reportedly handcuffed, arrested and driven to the police station.

On arrival at the police station, Donald’s condition was judged to be serious and the 93 year old was immediately transferred to hospital. He died there three weeks later on July 13 2022. Sussex Police voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has launched an inquiry into the incident which happened at Park Beck care home in St Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex.

Both of the attending officers were investigated for manslaughter and have been handed gross misconduct orders. Now, it has been reported that both officers could face charges of manslaughter following the death of the pensioner.

In a statement, the IOPC said: “We concluded our investigation into this incident in December 2022, however, we had to await the full report from the pathologist, which was required before we could make a decision on whether the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). After receiving this report in May, we subsequently referred a file of evidence to the CPS who will now consider whether any officers should be charged, and if so, what the appropriate charges are. The parties involved have been advised of this update.”

The family of the deceased man speak out

The family of Donald Burgess have spoken out against Sussex Police for using a taser on a “defenceless, confused old man” who was confined to a wheelchair.

A family member said they were “shocked and appalled” by the incident. They also criticised Sussex Police’s action on the officers. The family member said: “Both officers have not been suspended for their actions, though they are on restricted duties, in roles that are not public facing with their suspension status kept under review.” They added they “can’t believe” the officers are still on duty.

The family were also angered that they were not informed of the incident itself or his death afterwards. The family only found out by “watching the news on television”. Neighbours in Donald’s former care home also admitted they were “shocked” and “stunned” by the incident. The CPS will make a decision on charges at a later date.

It follows a similar case where a 95-year-old woman named Clare Nowland, who also had dementia, was tasered by police in Australia while holding a knife. She later died from her injuries.

ED! has contacted Sussex Police for comment.

