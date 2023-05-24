Woman, 95, dies from her injuries after being tasered by police as officer charged

A 95-year-old woman has died, reportedly as a result of her injuries, after being tasered by police.

Great-grandmother Clare Nowland was shot with the device at Yallambee Lodge near Cooma in Australia.

The incident at the New South Wales care home is said to have occurred at 4am last week (May 17). The blast from the taser reportedly caused the 5ft 2in tall Mrs Nowland to fall and hit her head. Earlier today (May 24), it was revealed that she has sadly died.

Mrs Nowland fell and hit her head after being tasered by police (Credit: ABC News Australia YouTube)

95-year-old woman tasered by police dies

Earlier today, it was reported that Clare Nowland, who had dementia, had sadly died, reportedly as a result of her injuries.

According to a police account, Mrs Nowland was alone in a treatment room with a steak knife when the incident occurred. It is suggested she obtained the knife earlier from a kitchen. It is claimed Mrs Nowland approached officers “at a slow pace” with a walking frame before she was tasered. Additionally, according to MailOnline, the taser was fired by a senior constable with 12 years experience.

It’s reported that she collapsed to the ground, hitting her head and suffering a bleed on the brain as a result of the fall. It was also claimed Mrs Nowland had “two holes in her chest” from the prongs of the taser. However, police reportedly insist the taser was discharged only once.

According to NSW Police guidelines, an officer can use a stun gun when violent resistance is occurring or is imminent or when an officer is in danger of being overpowered.

Assistant Police Commissioner Peter Cotter spoke about the incident at a press conference (Credit: ABC News Australia YouTube)

‘She had a knife’

Assistant Police Commissioner Peter Cotter told reporters at the time that Mrs Nowland was asked to drop the knife. He said: “She was approaching police but it is fair to say at a slow pace. She had a walking frame. But she had a knife.”

Mr Cotter continued: “She did have a knife in her hand and it is fair to say she was armed by that knife. The knife in question was a steak knife. Negotiations commenced with Clare to essentially drop the knife. For whatever reason, Clare did not do that. He also insisted it is “not in the public interest” to release bodycam footage of the incident.

Officer charged

However, following her death, it’s reported that the officer who fired the taser has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and common assault. GBH carries a jail term of up to 10 years. He has been suspended from duty with pay.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told a press conference: “This matter now is before the court and there’s little more that I can say about it other than to say that the Nowland family have been informed of this development.”

She did add, however, that her “thoughts and prayers” were with Mrs Nowland’s family.

