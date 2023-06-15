Dawn French steps back into shoes of Vicar of Dibley character for eulogy at friend’s ‘living funeral’

Dawn French revisited her Vicar of Dibley character to perform a eulogy at a funeral yesterday (Wednesday, June 14).

However, the funeral wasn’t a normal funeral – it was a “living funeral”, organised by cancer campaigner Kris Hallenga.

Dawn returned to her iconic role yesterday

What is a living funeral?

Yesterday saw Dawn revive her Vicar of Dibley character, Geraldine Granger, to give a eulogy. However, her eulogy wasn’t at a regular funeral, it was at a “living” funeral.

The so-called living funeral was organised by Kris Hallenga. Kris was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 23. Despite her cancer having spread to her bones and liver, and having had a lesion on her brain, Kris has survived her original prognosis by many years.

She has documented her condition in a blog, in a book, and on social media.

Kris recently decided to host her own living funeral – sometimes known as a pre-funeral. They are usually hosted by a terminally ill person to celebrate their life with family and friends.

Kris organised the living funeral in conjunction with Legacy of Lives – a funeral arranging service that aims to “take away the taboo of death”.

Dawn was at the service

Dawn French revives Vicar of Dibley character for living funeral

Amongst those at the living funeral was Dawn, who gave a eulogy. She donned her Vicar of Dibley robes to perform the eulogy.

Afterward, Kris praised Dawn, claiming she’d delivered a “eulogy that blew my heart into smithereens”.

Dawn then said it was a “privilege and joy to Dibley it up” at the service. Dawn also spoke highly of Kris too. “She wanted to host the best possible party. She did. It was phenomenal. So much love filling Truro Cathedral. It was her own festival celebrating an extraordinary life,” she said.

Kris shared a snap of herself and Dawn – in Vicar of Dibley gear – at the living funeral on Instagram.

Fearne Cotton and Dawn French amongst stars at living funeral

Another star who was at the living funeral was Fearne Cotton. She posted a string of snaps on Instagram showing off the celebrations.

“Can you see the magic in these photos? Saturday was a day that will never leave me. It was a privilege to be able to celebrate in LIFE with my darling angel friend @howtoglitteraturd at her FUNeral,” she captioned the post.

She then said it had split her in half in the “best possible way”. “An undulating day of crying, then hysterically laughing, then weeping, then hugging then more tears,” she said.

“What an amazing thing to do Kris, very brave, original!” one person commented. “Bloody amazing post and what a woman she is,” another said.

