Davina McCall has shared an emotional message about her father’s ‘heartbreaking’ Alzheimer’s battle.

The 53-year-old former Big Brother host took to social media yesterday (September 22), as she marked World Alzheimer’s Day.

Sharing a rare snap of her dad Andrew and step-mum Gabby, the star was soon flooded with messages of support as she went into detail on his health battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

Davina McCall opens up on her father’s Alzheimer’s battle

The shot showed Andrew and Gabby smiling in a selfie.

Alongside the sweet image, Davina penned: “This is my Mum and Dad… Dad (Andrew… total legend ) has Alzheimer’s. My mum has cared for him so brilliantly. He is now in a wonderful home, where they take amazing care of him.

“It’s been hard on my mum but she was at breaking point. He is ok, but it is [bleeping] heartbreaking this illness. The worst thing is the loss of dignity.

It’s been hard on my mum but she was at breaking point

“There are great inroads being made into new treatments… I heard of great hope of a new one in Australia very recently.”

The presenter went on: “Two thirds of Alzheimer’s patients are women… taking HRT is known to reduce your risk of getting it.

“If you know anyone with Alzheimer’s, @alzheimerssoc are so helpful, my heart goes out to anyone supporting a loved one with Alzheimer’s or anyone that’s lost someone to this cruel illness.”

Davina McCall has opened up on her father’s Alzheimer’s battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Davina concluded the emotional post by paying tribute to her step-mum.

“And a heartfelt thank u to my my mum x you are the best Gabba. Love u,” she added.

Davina’s followers rushed to show their support in the comments.

Read more: Long Lost Family host Davina McCall felt ‘sense of relief’ when her mother died

Patsy Palmer said: “Sending love to you. Devastating illness. So heartbreaking.”

Jools Oliver added: “Wonderful mum and dad.”

Meanwhile, Imogen Thomas added a string of love heart emojis.

Davina shared a rare shot of her dad and step-mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Davina previously said about her dad?

It isn’t the first time Davina has discussed her father’s condition.

Last year, the much-loved host shared a birthday tribute to her dad and touched upon his Alzheimer’s.

She wrote at the time: “‘Happy birthday Daddy!!!! Sorry I can’t be with you… but thank you for giving the Best Hugs! And always picking up the pieces when my world fell apart.

Read more: Davina McCall addresses appearance at TV Choice Awards after ‘crying her eyes out’

“You have taught me so much… Alzheimers is a very cruel illness, but your soul is still shining through.”

While Davina shares a close bond with her dad, she had a strained relationship with her late mum Florence.

Florence, who passed away in 2008, abandoned Davina when she was just a child.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.