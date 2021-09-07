Davina McCall addresses appearance at TV Choice Awards after ‘crying her eyes out’

Davina McCall accepted the Best Lifestyle Show gong for Long Lost Family at the TV Choice Awards last night.

The presenter sent a message in a pre-recorded VT and apologised for her appearance after “crying her eyes out” during a voiceover for the show.

Accepting the gong from the edit suite, Davina told the camera that they are “so thrilled” to have won the award.

Davina accepted the award last night (Credit: YouTube/TV Choice)

Davina McCall at TV Choice Awards

The star said: “I’m sorry I don’t look my best – I’ve just finished recording a voiceover for the show.

Read more: Long Lost Family host Davina McCall felt ‘sense of relief’ when her mother died

“And I’ve been crying my eyes out!”

She added: “Thank you so much to everybody that voted for us. We’re so thrilled!

Davina issued a message of thanks on Twitter (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

“This show means so much to all of us that make it.

“We want to thank our contributors for sharing their stories and their lives with us.

“It means so much to us also that it means so much to you.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Davina issued another message of thanks.

She said: “Just wanted to say thank you to everybody that voted for us at the TV Choice Awards last night.

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell host Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace (Credit: ITV1)

What did Davina say?

“It means so much to all of us who work on Long Lost Family.

“Our team is just the greatest. They work so hard to find people for people. It really does mean a lot to win an award like this.

“So thank you very, very much.”

She captioned the tweet: “Thank you sooooo much for voting for us @longlostfamily. It means a lot @TVChoice.’

Thank you sooooo much for voting for us @longlostfamily . It means a lot @TVChoice pic.twitter.com/ZUj11Ovk7E — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) September 7, 2021



Fans of the show and Davina congratulated her and the team on the award.

One person replied: “Darling Davina you’re welcome even though the programme makes me cry.”

Read more: Davina McCall wows fans with bikini selfie on Instagram and shows off amazing abs

Another added: “I have always loved the show. So very sad but heart warming at the same time.”

A third said: “Congratulations Davina and all the team @longlostfamily. Well deserved win. Love the programme.”



Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.