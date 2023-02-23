David and Victoria Beckham could be soon welcoming their first grandchild after daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz had fans scratching their heads following her latest snap.

The 28 year old married Brooklyn Beckham in a lavish and star-studded ceremony at her father’s Florida home last year.

Since then, the two appear to be going from strength to strength – with their followers eager to see what’s happening next in their lives.

So much so, that Nicola left plenty of her fans thinking she was pregnant after she uploaded a series of snaps to Instagram.

Nicola and beau Brooklyn got hitched last year (Credit: CoverImages)

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham expecting a baby?

Taking to her social media account yesterday (February 22) Nicola bared her stomach while holding a piece of paper.

The impromptu photoshoot looked much like how a mum-to-be would show off her first scan on Insta.

Donning a white vest top that showed off her midriff, Nicola teamed her look with a pair of pink tracksuit bottoms.

She captioned the snap: “Some Lola film,” referring to her currently filming her self-written independent film called Lola James.

David and Victoria to become grandparents?

Although Nicola gave an eyeful of her toned abs in the snap, many fans were left confused.

“Omg I thought it was a pregnancy announcement,” one fan proclaimed.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “Looks like a baby bump to me..!”

“Baby news I thought,” a third mused.

Another follower questioned “Pregnant?” along with two red love heart emojis.

However, others rubbished the claims, saying any hint of a bump was for her film role.

Nicola’s beau Brooklyn showed his support for his wife as he commented: “So so so proud of you baby xxx.”

The chef also reposted it on his Instagram Stories, as he wrote: “So proud of you x can’t believe you wrote directed and starred in this.”

David Beckham – with Victoria and Brooklyn – apparently made a touching speech at his son’s wedding (Credit: CoverImages)

Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding

Their wedding took place at Nicola’s family’s £76million beachside estate in Palm Beach, Miami.

It was a star-studded event with the likes of Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria and tennis legend Serena Williams attending.

Following the wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of their big day.

They also confirmed changes to their names, as they both wrote on a post: “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.”

According to reports, Brooklyn’s footballer dad David made a touching speech to his son and daughter-in-law.

A source told The Sun: “He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.”

