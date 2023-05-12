David Boyd – a convicted child abuser – has been found guilty of the murder of Nikki Allan, it has been reported today (Friday, May 12).

Allan was murdered aged seven over 30 years ago, back in 1992.

Nikki was murdered in 1992 (Credit: Northumbria Police)

David Boyd found guilty of Nikki Allan murder

Back in 1992, seven-year-old Nikki was repeatedly hit around the head with a brick and stabbed dozens of times in Sunderland.

She was then “dumped like rubbish” in a derelict building near her home, the court heard. Boyd, 55, has been on trial accused of the heinous crime.

In 1992, Boyd – then aged 25 – lived near Nikki. His girlfriend at the time was the seven year old’s babysitter. He was also familiar with the derelict building where Nikki was left.

David Boyd found guilty of historic murder of Nikki Allan

As well as this, Boyd’s DNA was found on her clothes. He also bore a “striking resemblance” to the young man seen with Nikki before her death.

In a three-week trial, the court heard how Boyd had confessed to having sexual fantasies about young girls. He was convicted of indecently assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 1999. He also has a conviction for indecent exposure in 1997 when he flashed three young girls in a park.

Boyd has a conviction for “breaching the peace” back in 1986 when he grabbed a 10-year-old girl and asked her for a kiss.

The jury – which consisted of 10 women and two men – found Boyd guilty of Nikki’s murder after two-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

Boyd has been found guilty (Credit: Northumbria Police)

Boyd set for sentencing

When the guilty verdict was read out, it has been reported that there were cries of “thank you” and cheers at Newcastle Crown Court.

Boyd reportedly didn’t react to the verdict. Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe of Northumbria Police praised Nikki’s family for their “patience and strength over the last 30 years”. He then added: “Today is about justice for Nikki and her family.”

He then continued, saying: “David Boyd hid his crime, lying about his involvement and prolonging the family’s suffering, knowing all along that he had taken the life of their little girl.”

The senior investigating officer in the case said: “Nikki would have been 37 now and who knows what her life could have been. But her future was cruelly taken away from her by David Boyd. The pain and suffering that he has caused, and to so many people, is immeasurable.”

Boyd will be sentenced on May 23.

