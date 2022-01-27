David Beckham isn’t happy about his daughter Harper growing up.

The footballer is very close to his daughter, 10, who he shares with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The pair are regularly seen together on the star’s social media accounts enjoying some adorable father-daughter bonding time.

However, her latest confession left David shocked.

David Beckham and his daughter Harper share a close bond

So much so, that he had to break the news to his followers on Instagram.

On Wednesday, David shared a black and white picture of himself showing off his handsome face and tattoos.

David Beckham shares an adorable update on his daughter, Harper

However, it was the caption that immediately caught the attention of his fans.

David wrote in the caption to his millions of followers: “Roses are red. Harper mentions she has a crush & this is daddy’s face,” alongside a series of angry emoji faces.

He added: “But it’s ok she said daddy you are my only valentine…”

David Beckham's fans jumped to his defence over a recent snap he shared with his daughter

His heartwarming caption attracted almost a million likes, with one fan replying: “Bless her, she will always be a daddy’s girl first David x.”

A second follower said: “You two have such an adorable relationship wishing you the best.”

Meanwhile, David’s close bond with his daughter caused him to get trolled earlier this month (January).

The star shared a series of sweet photos that included a snap of him giving Harper a peck on the lips.

Numerous comments bashing David quickly appeared, with one saying: “She is a big girl now time for you to stop kissing her on the lips.”

As a result, a barrage of David’s fans rushed to his defence.

“Beautiful!! But wait for the ‘don’t kiss your child on the lips complete weirdo comments,” said one fan.

“So wonderful to see the love between a father and daughter,” commented another. “Love these photos!!”